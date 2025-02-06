Why are military helicopters flying over Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why are military helicopters flying over Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?

Residents may see the Chinook and Puma helicopters within the next two weeks. Here's why...

an airborne military helicopter
Chinook and Puma helicopters will be flying over the north.
By Ena Saracevic

Residents across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands may catch a glimpse of helicopter activity over the next two weeks.

Locals have been urged to “not be concerned” as Chinook and Puma helicopters are set to operate out of RAF Leuchars aerodrome.

Starting from today, the helicopters may be visible across the north and north-east.

There could also be night-time flying throughout the two weeks.

A Chinook helicopter just above the ground at Leuchars station, Fife.
A Chinook helicopter at Leuchars station.

Why are military helicopters flying over my house?

RAF Leuchars will have Chinooks and Puma helicopters operating out of its aerodrome for a training exercise.

This will allow the pilots to navigate different flying environments.

An “increased helicopter presence” will also be seen throughout areas of the Central Belt, Tayside. Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Although operational information is unavailable for specific locations, the helicopters may be seen across the areas.

Specific timings of the flights are also unavailable, apps such as FlightRadar24 can be used to see if flights are heading over specific areas.

When will they be visible?

The helicopters may be visible from Thursday February 6 to Friday February 21.

There may be the possibility of low and night-flying during this period, though this has not been confirmed for definite.

The RAF announcement added: “We encourage locals to not to be concerned at the increased aircraft presence as this is a training exercise, allowing the pilots to navigate different flying environments.”

A crew member is visible within an airborne RAF Puma helicopter.
An RAF Puma helicopter. Image: Shutterstock.

What are Chinook and Puma helicopters?

According to the RAF, the Chinook – known for its iconic tandem rotors – is a “highly versatile support helicopter”.

It is primarily used for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the Puma is a smaller support helicopter capable of carrying 16 passengers.

