Why are military helicopters flying over Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?

Residents across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands may catch a glimpse of helicopter activity over the next two weeks.

Locals have been urged to “not be concerned” as Chinook and Puma helicopters are set to operate out of RAF Leuchars aerodrome.

Starting from today, the helicopters may be visible across the north and north-east.

There could also be night-time flying throughout the two weeks.

Why are military helicopters flying over my house?

RAF Leuchars will have Chinooks and Puma helicopters operating out of its aerodrome for a training exercise.

This will allow the pilots to navigate different flying environments.

An “increased helicopter presence” will also be seen throughout areas of the Central Belt, Tayside. Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Although operational information is unavailable for specific locations, the helicopters may be seen across the areas.

Specific timings of the flights are also unavailable, apps such as FlightRadar24 can be used to see if flights are heading over specific areas.

When will they be visible?

The helicopters may be visible from Thursday February 6 to Friday February 21.

There may be the possibility of low and night-flying during this period, though this has not been confirmed for definite.

The RAF announcement added: “We encourage locals to not to be concerned at the increased aircraft presence as this is a training exercise, allowing the pilots to navigate different flying environments.”

What are Chinook and Puma helicopters?

According to the RAF, the Chinook – known for its iconic tandem rotors – is a “highly versatile support helicopter”.

It is primarily used for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the Puma is a smaller support helicopter capable of carrying 16 passengers.

