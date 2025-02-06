Exclusive: Breathtaking video shows Aberdeen Spectra festival from the sky

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Aberdeen city centre over the next four days for Spectra.

Scotland’s Festival of Light kicks off today with displays and designs that light up the Granite City.

Spectra 2025 will begin at 5.30pm this evening and runs until Sunday February 9, taking place until 10pm each night.

Spectra drone footage of Aberdeen

The Press and Journal was invited to preview the festival and drone photographer Calum Stuart captured a stunning video that showcases the event from the air.

Full gallery: Sneak peek of Spectra festival set to light up Granite City