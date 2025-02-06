Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Exclusive: Breathtaking video shows Aberdeen Spectra festival from the sky The drone footage was taken ahead of the event that lights up the Granite City. By Derry Alldritt February 6 2025, 8:55 am February 6 2025, 8:55 am Share Exclusive: Breathtaking video shows Aberdeen Spectra festival from the sky Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6687720/spectra-aberdeen-drone-footage/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Aberdeen city centre over the next four days for Spectra. Scotland’s Festival of Light kicks off today with displays and designs that light up the Granite City. Spectra 2025 will begin at 5.30pm this evening and runs until Sunday February 9, taking place until 10pm each night. Spectra drone footage of Aberdeen The Press and Journal was invited to preview the festival and drone photographer Calum Stuart captured a stunning video that showcases the event from the air. The drone footage gives the Spectra light festival a whole new look. Image: Calum Stuart Crowds are expected to head to Aberdeen city centre to see the artwork. Image: Calum Stuart Union Terrace Gardens is home to many of the installations. Image: Calum Stuart Full gallery: Sneak peek of Spectra festival set to light up Granite City
