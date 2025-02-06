Pedestrian in hospital after collision with vehicle near busy Aberdeen roundabout

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident took place at Canal Street at about 9.40am on Thursday and involved a female pedestrian and one vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene and ambulance crews transported the woman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers have closed nearby Mounthooly Way between Mounthooly roundabout and King Street.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.