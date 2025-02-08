Tourism bosses say thousands of Aberdeen cruise ship visitors ‘won’t be deterred by city centre chaos’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourism bosses say thousands of Aberdeen cruise ship visitors ‘won’t be deterred by city centre chaos’

Aberdeen Inspired and VisitAberdeenshire chiefs have high hopes for the thousands of tourists bound to visit the north-east this summer, saying they see the "wonderful" Granite City "at face value".

A drone image of the works on Union Street, Aberdeen, where thousands of cruise ship tourists will descend this summer.
By Denny Andonova & Alastair Gossip

Tourism bosses are confident the thousands of visitors hopping off cruise ships this summer will not be fazed by the dug-up Aberdeen city centre.

Union Street has been a construction site for almost a year as council chiefs push forward with what has been dubbed “the biggest redevelopment” in 200 years.

Once the works are completed, the high street is planned to be all spruced up with new pavements and cycle lanes, and equipped with a brand new food and drink market.

Design images of how Union Street could look once the works are complete. Image: Aberdeen City Council
However, this won’t be until at least 2026 – with thousands of cruise ship passengers coming to explore the Granite City in the midst of the ongoing works.

But this summer it won’t just be cruise ships bringing tourists into Aberdeen…

The city is also to host this year’s Tall Ship Races, which is expected to bring an excess of 400,000 to the city shores for a four-day extravaganza with music, dance ad theatre.

‘Visitors don’t come with those preconceptions’

Business owners have previously hit out at the current state of Union Street, saying the upheaval is deterring people from the high street.

Just days after the central stretch was dug up, Attic boss, Adam McLaughlin, said he was already losing cash as his clothes shop had become a “ghost town”.

But tourism head honchos doubt that the scores of visitors bound to explore the north-east this summer will pay much attention to huge muddy patch at the heart of the city.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive, Chris Foy, says tourists would usually look beyond the construction works and appreciate Aberdeen for its “wonderful” assets.

And with the range of events planned for the Tall Ships spectacle – including an outdoor market with 60 stalls at the quayside – he believes they will be in a good mood when they venture further inland.

“Visitors don’t come with those preconceptions,” Mr Foy told Original 106.

“They are very much seeing the city at face value, they are seeing the fruits of the wonderful investment in things like Union Terrace Gardens.

“All cities are works in progress, all cities evolve and like London is always changing, Aberdeen is always changing.”

Cruise ship passengers exploring Aberdeen last summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
He adds: “The city centre has so much capacity and Aberdeen is the place where Scottish tourism will grow – whether it’s people coming for a day off a cruise ship, or for longer.

“We want more people coming here, enjoying what we have to offer, and then going home and gloating about it to their friends.”

‘Tall Ships event in Aberdeen gives us loads to be optimistic about’

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson, hopes this summer’s events will give businesses in the city a much needed boost.

Mr Watson still recalls how the streets burst into life the last time the Tall Ships docked at the harbour back in 1997.

An image of an imagined Aberdeen waterfront, produced by master’s students from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture, Megan Munro and Fergus Mackinnon, and lecturer Neil Lamb. Image: Supplied.

And he thinks this year’s celebrations – as well as the 70 cruise ships planned to sail in over the summer months – will present a sea of opportunities to traders.

Business owners are already rolling up their sleeves for a profit boom, with St Machar Bar looking to open a whisky tasting room to capitalise on the influx of tourists.

As for the ongoing roadworks in the city centre, the BID chief echoes Mr Foy’s words and says visitors tend to be “oblivious” to the issues locals may be dealing with.

Cruise ship visitors are often led on an excursion to Old Aberdeen - and St Machar Bar - when visiting the city. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
He adds: “Of course, there is a challenge or two but we need to remain optimistic, get behind initiatives like this and bring as many people into the city as we possibly can.

“And with more cruise ships coming in and obviously the Tall Ships in July, there’s so much to be positive about and it’s great for the local economy.

“It [Tall Ships] will be the largest free event in in Europe and certainly our largest event in Scotland this year and it’s coming to our shores so we’re all very excited.”

