WATCH: The moment charity bosses are told they are P&J Community Fund winners for next TWO years

The Press and Journal can reveal our new P&J Community Fund partners as chosen by the public.

More than 4,000 readers took part in the public vote to decide which local charity will become the P&J’s charity partners for the next two years.

After tallying up the votes, we can reveal that Elgin’s Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Aberdeen-based Clan Cancer Support are the winners.

P&J Editor Craig surprised the winning charities with the good news in an exclusive video call in which he also outlined how the newspaper will support the charities over the next 24 months.

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation will represent the Highlands, Islands & Moray regions and Clan Cancer Support the Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire area, however Clan also has centres across Moray and the Northern Isles.

Click on the video below to see the charities’ CEOs full reaction to the funding win.

“I’m blown away,” said a delighted Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation charity manager Tammy Main.

“To have support from a big business like yourself is quite overwhelming, because it means we’ll be able to spend more time actually providing the support.”

Clan Cancer Support CEO Fiona Fernie said: It’s always lovely to get something which is recognised by the public. To know we’ve got the support of the communities that we work in is brilliant.”

Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire charity

Clan Cancer Support

Who are Clan Cancer Support?

Clan Cancer Support makes sure no one facing cancer across the north-east Scotland goes through it alone.

They provide emotional and physical support to individuals and families including counselling, complementary therapies and health and wellbeing services.

Since 1983, their person-centred services have transformed cancer support services across Aberdeen and the north-east.

Highlands, Islands & Moray Charity

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation

Who are Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation?

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation helps children facing cancer by providing gifts and grants to brighten their days. It provides opportunities to create lasting memories and a positive impact to those in need, in memory of founder Abbie Main, who died from cancer aged 15 on Christmas Day 2017.

From gifts and treats to family holidays – this charity provides much needed respite to children affected by cancer, and their families, across the north-east of Scotland.

What does the P&J’s support mean for the charities?

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer support will benefit from two years’ worth of fundraising activity and promotion from The Press and Journal.

Our new charities are invited as honoured guests at the upcoming P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, on February 21 at P&J Live.

This is the first event in the fundraising calendar for these new charities, where north and north-east businesses unite to raise funds for the work they do.

Last year, The P&J Community Fund raised £126,000 over 12 months, with the proceeds split between five charities. The revised format, which covers a two-year period, aims to give the chosen charities more stability in the turbulent world of fundraising.

“We’ve always had quite a difficult time, as probably all charities have had since the pandemic, but also the cost of living crisis,” Ms Fernie said.

“For us to have a two-year relationship with you where we can get involved in lots of different types of activities, and then start to think about expanding our services… that would be brilliant.”

Ms Main, who is the mother of Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation founder Abbie, said: “We just want to reach everybody. We don’t want any child to be forgotten.”

You can discover more about our charity partners on their websites.