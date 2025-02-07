WATCH: The moment charity bosses are told they are P&J Community Fund winners for next TWO years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: The moment charity bosses are told they are P&J Community Fund winners for next TWO years

Thousands of P&J readers picked out two deserving charities to be the P&J's latest Community Fund partners, and we captured the moment editor Craig Walker delivered the news.

By Andy Morton
Abbie's Sparkle Foundation charity manager Tammy Main receives the good news. Image: DC Thomson
The Press and Journal can reveal our new P&J Community Fund partners as chosen by the public.

More than 4,000 readers took part in the public vote to decide which local charity will become the P&J’s charity partners for the next two years.

After tallying up the votes, we can reveal that Elgin’s Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Aberdeen-based Clan Cancer Support are the winners.

P&J Editor Craig surprised the winning charities with the good news in an exclusive video call in which he also outlined how the newspaper will support the charities over the next 24 months.

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation will represent the Highlands, Islands & Moray regions and Clan Cancer Support the Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire area, however Clan also has centres across Moray and the Northern Isles.

Click on the video below to see the charities’ CEOs full reaction to the funding win.

“I’m blown away,” said a delighted Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation charity manager Tammy Main.

“To have support from a big business like yourself is quite overwhelming, because it means we’ll be able to spend more time actually providing the support.”

Clan Cancer Support CEO Fiona Fernie said: It’s always lovely to get something which is recognised by the public. To know we’ve got the support of the communities that we work in is brilliant.”

Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire charity

  • Clan Cancer Support

Who are Clan Cancer Support?

Clan Cancer Support makes sure no one facing cancer across the north-east Scotland goes through it alone.

They provide emotional and physical support to individuals and families including counselling, complementary therapies and health and wellbeing services.

Since 1983, their person-centred services have transformed cancer support services across Aberdeen and the north-east.

Highlands, Islands & Moray Charity

  • Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation

Who are Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation?

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation helps children facing cancer by providing gifts and grants to brighten their days. It provides opportunities to create lasting memories and a positive impact to those in need, in memory of founder Abbie Main, who died from cancer aged 15 on Christmas Day 2017.

From gifts and treats to family holidays – this charity provides much needed respite to children affected by cancer, and their families, across the north-east of Scotland.

What does the P&J’s support mean for the charities?

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer support will benefit from two years’ worth of fundraising activity and promotion from The Press and Journal.

Our new charities are invited as honoured guests at the upcoming P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, on February 21 at P&J Live.

This is the first event in the fundraising calendar for these new charities, where north and north-east businesses unite to raise funds for the work they do.

Last year, The P&J Community Fund raised £126,000 over 12 months, with the proceeds split between five charities. The revised format, which covers a two-year period, aims to give the chosen charities more stability in the turbulent world of fundraising.

“We’ve always had quite a difficult time, as probably all charities have had since the pandemic, but also the cost of living crisis,” Ms Fernie said.

“For us to have a two-year relationship with you where we can get involved in lots of different types of activities, and then start to think about expanding our services… that would be brilliant.”

Ms Main, who is the mother of Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation founder Abbie, said: “We just want to reach everybody. We don’t want any child to be forgotten.”

You can discover more about our charity partners on their websites here and here.

