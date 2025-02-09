Exclusive: Family of girl who died at Aberdeen pool still fighting for answers a year after tragedy

The family of a 10-year-old girl who drowned in an Aberdeen swimming pool a year ago have spoken of their heartache and their ongoing fight for answers.

Jessica Rennie, 10, of Woodside, tragically died last February after getting into difficulty at Northfield Pool.

Just days later, dozens gathered at Fersands & Fountain Community Centre to release balloons on what would have been the Kittybrewster Primary School pupil’s 11th birthday.

Mourners attended a celebration of her life at Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes last March and remembered a “beautiful little girl” loved by all.

A year on, the investigation into the tragedy has not yet been completed and the family are still awaiting answers.

They also want to know why swimmers as young as eight don’t need to be accompanied by an adult at the pool – regardless of swimming ability.

‘Jessica’s last words to me were ‘I love you, mum’

As the anniversary of the tragedy approaches, Jessica’s mum Kelly described what the last 12 months have been like for her family.

Kelly described the last conversation she had with Jessica, as she left for a sleepover with a friend the day before the tragedy at Northfield Pool.

“’I love you, mum’ are the last words that Jessica said to me with a big smile on her face on February 12 2024,” Kelly said.

“The next day, we lost our happy little girl.

“Unfortunately, life is not the same anymore.”

Little, touching reminders

Kelly said she is tormented with regret for allowing Jessica to go to the sleepover.

“No one expects their child to go for a sleepover and not return home safely,” she said.

“If only I had said no to the sleepover. That is my only regret.

“When I feel like giving up, Jessica shows me little signs to keep going.

“It could be anything like a song on the radio or a white feather falling beside me.”

Jessica’s stepdad, Kevin Beattie, said the tragedy “has left a huge void in our lives”.

Kevin said, “It has been so hard. Jessica has missed out on so many things – like her primary-seven trip away, her graduation, holiday and Christmas jumper days, which she was always involved in.

“We would give anything to have Jessica at home with us.

“She is missed every single minute of every day.

‘A part of her will always be in Spain’

“Her lovely blue eyes, her infectious smile and her brilliant singing.

“Jessica knew what she wanted and decided things for herself.

“We always supported her in that. She was a sassy little girl.”

In the 12 months since Jessica’s death, the family have kept her memory alive through travel and collecting items they know she would have liked.

“Jessica had her wish to go Spain, although it was in spirit, not in person,” Kelly said.

“We left some of her ashes there so a part of her will always be in Spain.

“Jessica still gets spoiled. She has a big storage unit with keepsakes for memories and things that have been bought for her that we know she would like.”

Family’s fight for answers goes on

Kelly said although it has been a year since the death, they still are still in the dark about what led to Jessica’s death.

She said: “We still have no real answers to what happened.

“We have been working with Kirsty Blackman, our MP, to try to get information.

“The investigation is still ongoing but we will keep fighting for answers to what went on that day when we lost her.”

Kelly and Kevin also had a message for their precious daughter.

“Jessica, you will never be forgotten. You are always in our minds and our hearts.”

Jessica’s half-brother Kevin also paid tribute, calling Jessica “the best sister I could have had”.

Kevin, 17, said: “It’s been a year since you grew your wings.

“It’s been very difficult not having you here to annoy me, mum, dad, our family friend Jim and all your friends.

“When you left, you were so, so, so happy.

“I just can’t understand why you had to go. I wish you didn’t.

“You’re the best sister I could have had.

“Life has happy moments but it also has sad moments and miseries.

“You are and always will be missed by friends, family and the whole of Woodside.

“You’re with Holly (the family spaniel who passed away last year) and Nana now. Make sure Holly is good.”

Friendship corner in school yard

As a pupil at Kittybrewster Primary, Jessica always befriended children who had no one to play with.

Now school staff have created a friendship corner with a bench and a plaque in Jessica’s memory.

The Harry Potter fan also loved being a part of the local community, attending the clubs and outings and getting involved with fundraisers.

With the help of Fersands and Fountain Community Projects, Jessica’s family have planted a tree and placed a plaque and some artwork to make a quiet place.

They have also given a plaque to the Off the Rails Community Garden in Woodside.

It is a safe place for anyone who wants to go to the garden.

A place to remember loved ones

The garden is a work in progress and will eventually become a place for people to create memorials for loved ones.

Kelly added: “Jessica’s friends and people in the community will be able to go to the garden to remember the kind, caring inspirational little girl who made people smile and welcomed new families to the area.”

Lisa Gregory, solicitor at Grant Smith Law Practice, is assisting Jessica’s family get answers about the tragedy.

Mrs Gregory said: “It is incomprehensible that a fit and healthy young girl could drown in a public swimming pool in Aberdeen in 2024.”

“Questions have to be asked about the adequacy of the policies and procedures in place at Northfield Pool.

“Children aged eight and over are admitted to the pool unaccompanied.

‘No regard to swimming ability’

“It cannot be right that the rule is based on age alone with no regard to swimming ability.

“The signage at the pool must be improved to make it more visible and effective.

“The lifeguard-to-swimmer ratio must be increased to ensure that they are able to observe pool users at all times and respond quickly if any users get into difficulty.”

The authorities have been investigating the incident for almost a year, with no clear sign of when it will conclude.

The outcome is uncertain, but the law makes it possible prosecutions to be brought against individuals or organisations for alleged breaches of relevant laws.

Potential punishments can include fines for individuals or organisations – plus legally-binding orders for procedural changes – and sentences for individuals, depending on the circumstances.

Mrs Gregory added: “The investigation must be carried out transparently, robustly and impartially, and there must be a full-and-frank disclosure of its findings.”

‘I hope they won’t wait much longer’

“Jessica’s family have already been waiting for answers for a year.

“I hope they will not have to wait much longer to find out how this devastating accident could be allowed to happen.

“They must also have reassurance as to what will be done to improve swimming pool safety at Northfield Pool, and all other public swimming pools, so other families do not have to suffer the heartbreak they have suffered.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a child in Aberdeen on 13 February 2024.

“The investigation into the death is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A spokesman for Sport Aberdeen, which runs Northfield Pool, said: “The thoughts of everyone here are with Jessica’s family as they mark the first anniversary of her tragic death.

“Investigations into this terrible accident are still being conducted by the authorities and we continue to give them our fullest co-operation.”