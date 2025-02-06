Revealed: The 24 women from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who will take part in this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2023, Anona Gauld added taking part in Courage on the Catwalk to her “vision board”.

Almost three years later, the Stonehaven mum will be one of 24 women taking to the stage for Friends of Anchor’s annual fashion show in May.

“When I got the call to say I was in the line-up, I was so excited,” she said.

“I applied last year and was unsuccessful, so I was really keeping my fingers crossed that I’d be lucky this year.

“I just can’t wait – it’s going to be an amazing experience.

“I’m looking forward to meeting others who have been through, or are going through, treatment for cancer.

“It will be great just be able to chat to them about our experiences and make new friends while building up my own confidence again.

“Courage has been my dream. It’s been on my vision board since my diagnosis. I’m just delighted.”

Forming lasting friendships

The 41-year-old, who runs her own leasing firm, was diagnosed with colorectal and secondary liver cancer in August 2023.

She underwent chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy ahead of two major surgeries last summer and is now adjusting to life with a stoma – nicknamed Sheila.

“You do worry about your body image once you’ve got a stoma bag, but I don’t let it get me down. I still get on with things and just enjoy every moment,” she added.

More than 70 women applied to take part in this year’s show, with the selection panel taking eight hours to select the diverse line-up.

The 24 soon-to-be models, aged between 23 and 86, have all faced a cancer or haematology diagnosis at some point in their lives.

Over the next three months, the Courage ladies will form lasting friendships as they get to know each other at social occasions and rehearsals.

Anona, who met her fellow models for the first time this week, believes coming together with other women who have been through a diagnosis will be a huge boost to her ongoing recovery.

The full list of Courage on the Catwalk 2025 models

Agneta Rankin, 62, Cushnie

Anona Gauld, 41, Stonehaven

Chloe Reid, 23, Torry

Clair Ogilvie, 46, Bridge of Don

Claire Anderson, 37, Hilton

Edith Thomson, 85, Midstocket

Emma Findlay, 56, Newburgh

Evelyn Wood, 86, Old Aberdeen

Helene Rose, 66, Craigiebuckler

Jenna Yule, 38, Bridge of Don

Jovita Fawcett, 26, Seaton

Karen Gordon, 38, Ellon

Kay Edmond, 42, Countesswells

Kelly Butler, 34, Countesswells

Kirsteen Deighton, 55, Newtonhill

Lisa Mowat, 27, Maud

Lisa Wilkie, 43, Portlethen

Lynn Staite, 72, Garthdee

Maggie Thomson, 68, Potterton

Mel Wright, 30, Belhelvie

Mhairi Anderson, 50, Dyce

Moyra Clark, 58, Udny

Sheena Anderson, 67, West End, Aberdeen

Victoria Ferries, 26, Lumphanan

Taking to the catwalk this May

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “It’s never an easy task to select the final line-up, as every single applicant is deserving of a spot.

“We never underestimate the courage it takes to put yourself forward for something like Courage on the Catwalk, and its brother event Brave.

“We want to thank every person who so candidly shared their stories with us.”

She added: “After meeting our 2025 Courage ladies for the first time, we know it’s going to be a truly inspiring experience for not only them, but their friends and family as they see their confidence bloom and new friendships form.

“We can’t wait for rehearsals to start so we can cheer them on all the way to the shows.”

The Courage on the Catwalk event will be held in front of a sell-out crowd at P&J Live on May 10-11.