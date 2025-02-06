Revealed: The 24 women from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who will take part in this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The 24 women from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who will take part in this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

Stonehaven mum's 'dream comes true' as she meets fellow models for Friends of Anchor event

By Ellie Milne
Courage on the Catwalk models in front of Courage sign
23 of the 24 models taking part in the 2025 Courage on the Catwalk event met for the first time this week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2023, Anona Gauld added taking part in Courage on the Catwalk to her “vision board”.

Almost three years later, the Stonehaven mum will be one of 24 women taking to the stage for Friends of Anchor’s annual fashion show in May.

“When I got the call to say I was in the line-up, I was so excited,” she said.

“I applied last year and was unsuccessful, so I was really keeping my fingers crossed that I’d be lucky this year.

“I just can’t wait – it’s going to be an amazing experience.

Anona Gauld headshot
Anona Gauld, from Stonehaven, is taking part in Courage on the Catwalk in May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I’m looking forward to meeting others who have been through, or are going through, treatment for cancer.

“It will be great just be able to chat to them about our experiences and make new friends while building up my own confidence again.

“Courage has been my dream. It’s been on my vision board since my diagnosis. I’m just delighted.”

Forming lasting friendships

The 41-year-old, who runs her own leasing firm, was diagnosed with colorectal and secondary liver cancer in August 2023.

She underwent chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy ahead of two major surgeries last summer and is now adjusting to life with a stoma – nicknamed Sheila.

“You do worry about your body image once you’ve got a stoma bag, but I don’t let it get me down. I still get on with things and just enjoy every moment,” she added.

Woman holding up arm in front of blurred out models
This year’s Courage models have now been revealed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

More than 70 women applied to take part in this year’s show, with the selection panel taking eight hours to select the diverse line-up.

The 24 soon-to-be models, aged between 23 and 86, have all faced a cancer or haematology diagnosis at some point in their lives.

Over the next three months, the Courage ladies will form lasting friendships as they get to know each other at social occasions and rehearsals.

Anona, who met her fellow models for the first time this week, believes coming together with other women who have been through a diagnosis will be a huge boost to her ongoing recovery.

The full list of Courage on the Catwalk 2025 models

Courage models 2025 at P&J Live
All the women have faced a cancer or haematology diagnosis at some point. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
  • Agneta Rankin, 62, Cushnie
  • Anona Gauld, 41, Stonehaven
  • Chloe Reid, 23, Torry
  • Clair Ogilvie, 46, Bridge of Don
  • Claire Anderson, 37, Hilton
  • Edith Thomson, 85, Midstocket
  • Emma Findlay, 56, Newburgh
  • Evelyn Wood, 86, Old Aberdeen
  • Helene Rose, 66, Craigiebuckler
  • Jenna Yule, 38, Bridge of Don
  • Jovita Fawcett, 26, Seaton
  • Karen Gordon, 38, Ellon
  • Kay Edmond, 42, Countesswells
  • Kelly Butler, 34, Countesswells
  • Kirsteen Deighton, 55, Newtonhill
  • Lisa Mowat, 27, Maud
  • Lisa Wilkie, 43, Portlethen
  • Lynn Staite, 72, Garthdee
  • Maggie Thomson, 68, Potterton
  • Mel Wright, 30, Belhelvie
  • Mhairi Anderson, 50, Dyce
  • Moyra Clark, 58, Udny
  • Sheena Anderson, 67, West End, Aberdeen
  • Victoria Ferries, 26, Lumphanan

Taking to the catwalk this May

Sarah-Jane Hogg
Sarah-Jane Hogg pictured at Courage on the Catwalk last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “It’s never an easy task to select the final line-up, as every single applicant is deserving of a spot.

“We never underestimate the courage it takes to put yourself forward for something like Courage on the Catwalk, and its brother event Brave.

“We want to thank every person who so candidly shared their stories with us.”

She added: “After meeting our 2025 Courage ladies for the first time, we know it’s going to be a truly inspiring experience for not only them, but their friends and family as they see their confidence bloom and new friendships form.

“We can’t wait for rehearsals to start so we can cheer them on all the way to the shows.”

The Courage on the Catwalk event will be held in front of a sell-out crowd at P&J Live on May 10-11.

Conversation