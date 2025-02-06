Three-year-old taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Chattan Place

A three-year-old child has been taken to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle on Aberdeen’s Chattan Place.

The youngster has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive treatment.

Police were called to the scene at around 3.20pm.

The street is currently closed while inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a three-year-old child and a vehicle in Chattan Place.

“The child has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.