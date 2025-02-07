Revealed: The 24 north-east men who will take part in Brave this May

Great-grandad John Simpson distracted himself during radiotherapy treatment by joking and teasing the nurses in the unit.

The 77-year-old, from the Rosehill area of Aberdeen, underwent 32 sessions in six weeks after being diagnosed with throat cancer last spring.

Although he was the jokester in the hospital, it is research nurses Heather and Joanna who have had the last laugh – by persuading him to sign up for a charity fashion show.

Their “ultimate payback” has lead to John being picked as one of the 24 local men to take part in the 2025 Brave event at P&J Live.

The group, who are aged between 22 and 87, all met for the first time at the venue this week and have already started sharing stories and making jokes about their dancing skills.

John was immediately struck by their camaraderie and said he was looking forward to getting to know them all better throughout the preparations for Brave.

“I think the 24 of us are pretty Brave for putting ourselves forward in the first place,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it – and it’s a way of giving back to Friends of Anchor too.

“My wife died of lung cancer 14 years ago, and she benefitted a lot from both Friends of Anchor and Clan.

“She’ll be sat up there cheering me on.”

Family will cheer for John as he hits the catwalk

All of the men taking part in Brave have been through, or are going through, a cancer or haematology diagnosis.

John’s family, including his son Steven and grandchildren Katie and Sophie, are excited to see him strut his stuff on the catwalk after supporting him through his treatment.

“I had gone up to Fochabers on March 24 last year for my great-granddaughter’s first birthday,” he said.

“I didn’t feel very well, and my neck was all swollen, so I went for a lie down and unbeknown to me, Katie and Steven called G-Docs.”

The 77-year-old was told he had a growth in his throat only a week later.

“Within two weeks of that first call to G-Docs, I had started radiotherapy,” he continued.

“I brought my grandchildren up, and when I got ill they really stepped up to look after me.

“Katie came down from Fochabers to look after me and my granddaughter Sophie, who lives with me.

“I’m not a good hospital patient, but it was them that kept my spirits up and wouldn’t let me get too down.

“They’re now really looking forward to seeing me take part in Brave.”

The full list of Brave models for 2025 event

Albert ‘Abbey’ George, 53, Danestone

Alistair Michie, 68, Ellon

Allen Shaw, 52, Cults

Andrew Parr, 36, Glasgow/Inverurie

Andy Colman, 56, Portlethen

Barry Wilson, 67, Westhill

Billy Stuart, 78, Peterculter

Colin Soulsby, 67, West End

Dan Bennett, 42, Aberdeen

Doug Farquhar, 42, Chapelton

Doug Strachan, 59, Skene

Euan Russell, 22, Bucksburn

Gareth Dunnett, 59, Midstocket

Gordon Wilson, 60, Northfield

Jim Cumming, 64, Strichen

Jim Main, 75, Bridge of Don

Jim Milton, 80, Hilton

John Simpson, 77, Rosehill

Justin Martin, 36, Cove

Owen Somerville, 51, Newtonhill

Peter Jones, 62, Hazlehead

Steve McLenan, 56, Bucksburn

Steven Gresham, 54, Fraserburgh

Tommy Neilson, 63, Fraserburgh

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “The Brave shows always have an electric, fun atmosphere as the gents really throw themselves into it, cheered on by their loved ones as they step out onto the catwalk.

“Former models often refer to the ‘brotherhood’ that’s formed during the Brave experience.

“We can’t wait to see this year’s group form those friendships as they enjoy social meet-ups and rehearsals together.”

The Brave models will take to the stage at P&J Live on May 8-9.

Tables of 10 are still available for the events and can be booked here.