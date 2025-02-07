Revealed: The 24 north-east men who will take part in Brave this May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: The 24 north-east men who will take part in Brave this May

Great-grandad John Simpson says his family are "really looking forward" to seeing him on the catwalk

By Ellie Milne
John Simpson in front of Brave sign
John Simpson is one of the 24 men taking part in Brave this year. Image: ByRhea.

Great-grandad John Simpson distracted himself during radiotherapy treatment by joking and teasing the nurses in the unit.

The 77-year-old, from the Rosehill area of Aberdeen, underwent 32 sessions in six weeks after being diagnosed with throat cancer last spring.

Although he was the jokester in the hospital, it is research nurses Heather and Joanna who have had the last laugh – by persuading him to sign up for a charity fashion show.

Their “ultimate payback” has lead to John being picked as one of the 24 local men to take part in the 2025 Brave event at P&J Live.

The group, who are aged between 22 and 87, all met for the first time at the venue this week and have already started sharing stories and making jokes about their dancing skills.

John was immediately struck by their camaraderie and said he was looking forward to getting to know them all better throughout the preparations for Brave.

Brave models for 2025 event
20 of the 24 Brave models met for the first time at P&J Live this week. Image: ByRhea.

“I think the 24 of us are pretty Brave for putting ourselves forward in the first place,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it – and it’s a way of giving back to Friends of Anchor too.

“My wife died of lung cancer 14 years ago, and she benefitted a lot from both Friends of Anchor and Clan.

“She’ll be sat up there cheering me on.”

Family will cheer for John as he hits the catwalk

All of the men taking part in Brave have been through, or are going through, a cancer or haematology diagnosis.

John’s family, including his son Steven and grandchildren Katie and Sophie, are excited to see him strut his stuff on the catwalk after supporting him through his treatment.

John Simpson
John Simpson was diagnosed with throat cancer last spring. Image: ByRhea.

“I had gone up to Fochabers on March 24 last year for my great-granddaughter’s first birthday,” he said.

“I didn’t feel very well, and my neck was all swollen, so I went for a lie down and unbeknown to me, Katie and Steven called G-Docs.”

The 77-year-old was told he had a growth in his throat only a week later.

“Within two weeks of that first call to G-Docs, I had started radiotherapy,” he continued.

“I brought my grandchildren up, and when I got ill they really stepped up to look after me.

“Katie came down from Fochabers to look after me and my granddaughter Sophie, who lives with me.

“I’m not a good hospital patient, but it was them that kept my spirits up and wouldn’t let me get too down.

“They’re now really looking forward to seeing me take part in Brave.”

Brave models on stage
Brave models on stage at P&J Live during last year’s event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The full list of Brave models for 2025 event

  • Albert ‘Abbey’ George, 53, Danestone
  • Alistair Michie, 68, Ellon
  • Allen Shaw, 52, Cults
  • Andrew Parr, 36, Glasgow/Inverurie
  • Andy Colman, 56, Portlethen
  • Barry Wilson, 67, Westhill
  • Billy Stuart, 78, Peterculter
  • Colin Soulsby, 67, West End
  • Dan Bennett, 42, Aberdeen
  • Doug Farquhar, 42, Chapelton
  • Doug Strachan, 59, Skene
  • Euan Russell, 22, Bucksburn
  • Gareth Dunnett, 59, Midstocket
  • Gordon Wilson, 60, Northfield
  • Jim Cumming, 64, Strichen
  • Jim Main, 75, Bridge of Don
  • Jim Milton, 80, Hilton
  • John Simpson, 77, Rosehill
  • Justin Martin, 36, Cove
  • Owen Somerville, 51, Newtonhill
  • Peter Jones, 62, Hazlehead
  • Steve McLenan, 56, Bucksburn
  • Steven Gresham, 54, Fraserburgh
  • Tommy Neilson, 63, Fraserburgh
Sarah-Jane Hogg and Sir Jim Milne of Friends of Anchor
Sarah-Jane Hogg and Sir Jim Milne of Friends of Anchor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “The Brave shows always have an electric, fun atmosphere as the gents really throw themselves into it, cheered on by their loved ones as they step out onto the catwalk.

“Former models often refer to the ‘brotherhood’ that’s formed during the Brave experience.

“We can’t wait to see this year’s group form those friendships as they enjoy social meet-ups and rehearsals together.”

The Brave models will take to the stage at P&J Live on May 8-9.

Tables of 10 are still available for the events and can be booked here.

Conversation