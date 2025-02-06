Gallery: Thousands turn out to witness Spectra’s opening night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Thousands turn out to witness Spectra’s opening night

The light festival is on until 10pm on Sunday night.

Crowds enjoy the first night of Spectra.
Crowds enjoy the first night of Spectra.
By Kath Flannery

Thousands of people gathered in Aberdeen tonight, as the city was lit up by the lights of Spectra, as the annual festival got under way.

“Scotland’s Festival of Light”, which is celebrating its 11th year, will last until Sunday and aims to brighten up the winter nights in the Granite City.

It certainly achieved its goal tonight, as crowds were mesmerised by various displays, including “Winds of Change” at Union Terrace Gardens, The “Northern Lights Programme” at Rosemount Viaduct and St Nicholas Kirk’s “Voyage”.

It begins at 5.30pm and last until 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was at the opening night of the festival to capture the action.

Crowds gather for the opening night of the Spectra Festival of Light in Aberdeen
Spectra Festival of Light kicks off in Aberdeen with a dazzling display.
Kerry Dick, Ellie Cadger, Lyla Dick and Becky Wilson at the first night of Spectra installation.
Dylan and Millie McCarthy at the first night of Spectra installation.
Aberdeen’s city center lights up as the Spectra Festival begins.
Excitement fills the air on the first night of the Spectra Festival in Aberdeen.
Crowds enjoy the first night of Spectra.
Visitors immerse themselves in the wonder of Aberdeen’s Spectra Festival.
Sky Lafferty at the first night of Spectra installation.
Festival-goers experience the magic of Spectra as it launches in Aberdeen.
A mesmerizing start to Aberdeen’s Spectra Festival of Light.
Zac Balsillie with his grandma Lorraine Mair at the first night of Spectra installation.
Crowds gather for the opening night of the Spectra Festival of Light in Aberdeen.

