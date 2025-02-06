Gallery: Thousands turn out to witness Spectra’s opening night

Thousands of people gathered in Aberdeen tonight, as the city was lit up by the lights of Spectra, as the annual festival got under way.

“Scotland’s Festival of Light”, which is celebrating its 11th year, will last until Sunday and aims to brighten up the winter nights in the Granite City.

It certainly achieved its goal tonight, as crowds were mesmerised by various displays, including “Winds of Change” at Union Terrace Gardens, The “Northern Lights Programme” at Rosemount Viaduct and St Nicholas Kirk’s “Voyage”.

It begins at 5.30pm and last until 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was at the opening night of the festival to capture the action.