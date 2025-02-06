Two men arrested after thieves target cars in Aberdeen

Two men have been arrested after a number of cars were broken into in Aberdeen.

Several reports were given to police regarding incidents in which items were stolen from cars between Saturday February 1 and Wednesday February 5.

Vehicles were targeted in the Cattofield, Hammerman and Beatie Avenue areas of Aberdeen.

The two men are to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Police received reports that a number of cars had allegedly been broken into and had items allegedly stolen from them.

“Two men, aged 52 and 35 years, have been arrested and charged by police in regard to those incidents.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”