Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spectra lights up night for thousands as festival returns to Aberdeen

Visitors were in awe at the light installations on the opening night of the four-day event.

Zac Balsillie and Lorraine Mair.
Zac Balsillie with his grandma Lorraine Mair at the first night of Spectra. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Thousands of people gathered in the heart of Aberdeen tonight as another year of the Spectra festival got underway.

Now in its 11th year, “Scotland’s Festival of Light” is on between 5.30pm and 10pm every day until Sunday night.

The free event – which attracted over 100,000 visitors last year and contributed £2.6 million in visitor spend to the local economy – aims to brighten up Aberdeen’s winter nights with a showcase of artistic talent.

Spectra 2025.
This year’s Spectra has 15 installations, including at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

This year, 15 different pieces of artwork and installations are on display, with Union Terrace Gardens (UTG), Aberdeen Art Gallery, Broad Street and St Nicholas Kirk among the key locations.

At UTG, people gathered to take a look at “The Matter of the Heart” and “Winds of Change” exhibitions.

Irene Paterson.
Irene Paterson was at the first night of this year’s Spectra. Image: DC Thomson.

Irene Paterson was out “to see the lights” and was impressed by the crowds.

“It brings everybody out that’s for sure,” she said.

“Everyone seems cheery enough and everybody seems to be enjoying themselves.”

Lesley MacLennan.
Lesley MacLennan thinks Aberdeen “does a lot”. Image: DC Thomson.

Lesley MacLennan , who described the festival as “great”, said she had not seen the city centre as busy as tonight in a “very, very long time”.

She thinks some people in Aberdeen are too quick to criticise.

“I think Aberdeen does a lot, to be fair. I don’t think some people appreciate how much is done.”

Graham Walker.
Graham Walker was going to the festival with family. Image: DC Thomson.

Graham Walker, who was standing on Schoolhill and looking at the “Voyage” exhibition, which lit up St Nicholas Kirk tower, was meeting his family to “see what’s going on”.

Admitting he did not “know much about” Spectra, he praised the “huge amounts of people” that turned out and said it felt “lively, safe and good”.

Nicola and Kevin Penicuik.
Nicola and Kevin Penicuik came all the way from Fife to see Spectra. Image: DC Thomson.

It was couple Nicola and Kevin Penicuik’s first time at Spectra.

They had travelled from Fife by train to see it.

Spectra 2025.
Crowds gathered at the installation outside Marischal College. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I think it’s fabulous,” Nicola said excitedly.

“The effort that’s gone into providing this throughout the city, the footfall – obviously that’s increased – everybody coming out tonight, it’s all wonderful.

“I’m extremely impressed.”

‘It’s excellent, it’s a wonderful atmosphere’

Travelling from the “Kingdom” for a day-trip, she thinks it is “definitely” bringing people to Aberdeen from elsewhere in Scotland to witness it for themselves.

Kevin added: “It’s excellent. There’s a wonderful atmosphere.”

Steve Townsend.
Steve Townsend at the event. Image: DC Thomson.

Steve Townsend was visiting with family.

His grandchildren were very interested in the “Aberdeen” letters that had been moved to a new position outside Marischal College for the event.

“It brings people together with a little bit of fun and interest, and I think everybody’s really keen to see the different light effects.”

