Harry Redknapp to take to the stage in Aberdeen with fellow football hero and golfing great

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Harry Redknapp to take to the stage in Aberdeen with fellow football hero and golfing great

The event will be held at part of the city's Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

By Ellie Milne
Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp, pictured at Cheltenham Racecourse last year, will appear at the Aberdeen event in April. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Three British sporting legends will share behind-the-scenes stories when they take to the stage in Aberdeen this spring.

Former West Ham and Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp will headline the unique event which has been organised as part of the city’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival (UMF).

An Evening with Sporting Legends will take place at the Musical Hall on Tuesday, April 1.

He will share football insights and career reflections in front of a live audience alongside guests Gordon Strachan and Paul Lawrie.

The former football player and golfing pro are expected to share anecdotes of their own work, as well as their connections to the Granite City.

An Evening with Sporting Legends poster featuring Harry Redknapp, Gordon Strachan and Paul Lawrie
An Evening with Sporting Legends will take place on April 1. Image: UMF.

The event is the third confirmed for the 2025 UMF with Louis Theroux and James Corden coming to the city in May.

An Evening with Louis Theroux sold out within 48 hours, while tickets for An Evening with James Corden are limited.

Harry Redknapp among sporting stars coming to Aberdeen

The event is being organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Total Energies, and is sponsored by the Legends Tour.

Ryan Crighton, UMF host, said: “The Ultimate Masterclass Festival is about bringing
the best minds from sport, business, and entertainment to Aberdeen – so who better
to add to the line-up than two of football’s biggest characters and one of golf’s
greatest competitors.

“Harry Redknapp is a legend of the game, a man with stories that could fill a dozen
nights, while Gordon Strachan is one of Scotland’s most celebrated footballers and
managers.

Ryan Crighton at UMF in 2023
Ryan Crighton at one of the past UMF events. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“And in Paul Lawrie, we have a golfing icon who captured the hearts of the
nation with his unforgettable Open Championship victory.”

Tickets for An Evening with Sporting Legends featuring Harry Redknapp, Gordon
Strachan and Paul Lawrie will go on sale at 11.30am today and can be purchased from Aberdeen Performing Arts or the UMF website.

Conversation