Harry Redknapp to take to the stage in Aberdeen with fellow football hero and golfing great

Three British sporting legends will share behind-the-scenes stories when they take to the stage in Aberdeen this spring.

Former West Ham and Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp will headline the unique event which has been organised as part of the city’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival (UMF).

An Evening with Sporting Legends will take place at the Musical Hall on Tuesday, April 1.

He will share football insights and career reflections in front of a live audience alongside guests Gordon Strachan and Paul Lawrie.

The former football player and golfing pro are expected to share anecdotes of their own work, as well as their connections to the Granite City.

The event is the third confirmed for the 2025 UMF with Louis Theroux and James Corden coming to the city in May.

An Evening with Louis Theroux sold out within 48 hours, while tickets for An Evening with James Corden are limited.

The event is being organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Total Energies, and is sponsored by the Legends Tour.

Ryan Crighton, UMF host, said: “The Ultimate Masterclass Festival is about bringing

the best minds from sport, business, and entertainment to Aberdeen – so who better

to add to the line-up than two of football’s biggest characters and one of golf’s

greatest competitors.

“Harry Redknapp is a legend of the game, a man with stories that could fill a dozen

nights, while Gordon Strachan is one of Scotland’s most celebrated footballers and

managers.

“And in Paul Lawrie, we have a golfing icon who captured the hearts of the

nation with his unforgettable Open Championship victory.”

Tickets for An Evening with Sporting Legends featuring Harry Redknapp, Gordon

Strachan and Paul Lawrie will go on sale at 11.30am today and can be purchased from Aberdeen Performing Arts or the UMF website.