Gallery: Foodies celebrate at Inverurie’s first Farmers Market of the year

Inverurie town centre burst into life today as more than 20 traders took out their finest produce for the first farmers market of the year.

The popular event is usually held on the second Saturday of the month, drawing scores of locals and visitors to the Town Square.

Organised by the Inverurie Business District, it offers traders the perfect opportunity to showcase their products and expand their customer base.

It’s a welcome cash boost for shop owners – especially in the quieter months after Christmas.

However, this year’s first instalment – initially planned for January 11 – was cancelled as snow and ice covered the region amid plummeting temperatures.

The Inverurie Farmers Market today returned for a celebration of local produce, with dozens of foodies turning up to take advantage of all that was on offer.

From freshly caught haddock and shrimps to succulent pastries and sweet treats, it had everything one could wish for to stock up their fridge.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the event:

