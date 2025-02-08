Gallery: Foodies celebrate at Inverurie’s first Farmers Market of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Foodies celebrate at Inverurie’s first Farmers Market of the year

The event, which was supposed to be held on January 11, was cancelled last minute due to treacherous weather conditions.

Jullers Pies n' Pieces selling their goods to happy customers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jullers Pies n' Pieces selling their goods to happy customers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova & Emma Grady

Inverurie town centre burst into life today as more than 20 traders took out their finest produce for the first farmers market of the year.

The popular event is usually held on the second Saturday of the month, drawing scores of locals and visitors to the Town Square.

Organised by the Inverurie Business District, it offers traders the perfect opportunity to showcase their products and expand their customer base.

It’s a welcome cash boost for shop owners – especially in the quieter months after Christmas.

PIC

However, this year’s first instalment – initially planned for January 11 – was cancelled as snow and ice covered the region amid plummeting temperatures.

The Inverurie Farmers Market today returned for a celebration of local produce, with dozens of foodies turning up to take advantage of all that was on offer.

From freshly caught haddock and shrimps to succulent pastries and sweet treats, it had everything one could wish for to stock up their fridge.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the event:

Local retailers selling the best produce to happy customers.
Local delights at Inverurie Farmers Market.
Local retailers selling their goods.
Youngster looking at all the produce being sold.
Retailer preparing produce to be sold.
Fresh goods and happy customers.
Wark Farm Pies selling their goods.
Smiles all round at Inverurie’s Farmers Market.
There were over 20 stalls for people to enjoy at Inverurie’s Farmers Market.
Members of the public checking out Inverurie’s Farmers Market.
Customers having a good rummage at this stall. 
Customers picking out the goods they want to buy. 

 

Read more:

Conversation