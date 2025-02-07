Woodside Farmfoods closes as chain axes its first EVER shop after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woodside Farmfoods closes as chain axes its first EVER shop after 50 years

The Farmfoods has been a part of the area for generations.

By Ben Hendry
The Farmfoods in Woodside has closed. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The Farmfoods in Woodside has closed. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The Woodside branch of Farmfoods has closed, more than 50 years after it opened as the company’s first ever store.

The company started in Aberdeen in 1954 as a meat processing business.

It was in the 1970s that the fledgling frozen food firm opened up a shop in what had been the Herd’s butcher unit at 160/162 Great Northern Road.

The chain became a mainstay at the corner with Barron Street.

The shop on Great Northern Road in 2004. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson

Woodside Farmfoods had been part of community for decades

Way before the chain had branches dotted all over the country, with a turnover in excess of £1 billion last year, it was a humble Granite City butcher business.

It already had a factory elsewhere on Great Northern Road (the building near the Haudagain roundabout, which is still going) when the Woodside branch opened.

Around 1975, the firm started advertising for the “frozen food centre” there.

The store in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The chain’s website now says the Woodside shop is “permanently closed”, with the signs ripped down and windows whitewashed.

And the site is being offered to rent for £19,500 per year, or it can be bought for £185,000.

The closed Farmfoods branch. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What happened to Farmfoods plans nearby?

The closure of the Woodside Farmfoods comes after attempts to open a new supermarket a short distance away were frozen out by Aberdeen City Council.

Planning chiefs raised fears about lorries turning into the site as they ruled out plans to demolish the Roy Strathdee building just off King Street to make way for the store. 

Farmfoods has been contacted for comment on the closure of the Woodside branch.

