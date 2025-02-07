‘I moved from barren Schoolhill to Trinity Centre to save my Aberdeen clothes business from ruin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I moved from barren Schoolhill to Trinity Centre to save my Aberdeen clothes business from ruin’

Victoria Mutch, owner of Style For Your Shape, made the 'difficult decision' to up sticks and move from Schoolhill.

Victoria Mutch took matters into her own hands and moved her business to the Trinity Centre.
Victoria Mutch took matters into her own hands and moved her business to the Trinity Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

An Aberdeen businesswoman is rolling the dice on her new shop – admitting she had to relocate from Schoolhill to save it from going bust.

Victoria Mutch owns Style For Your Shape, a clothing boutique catering to all women for all occasions.

She opened her Schoolhill store in 2022 and enjoyed early success.

However, when controversial traffic changes were rolled out in 2023, Victoria saw customers – and profits – begin to disappear.

Victoria Mutch outside her former store on Schoolhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She was forced to think about the future, and made the “difficult decision” to move to the Trinity Centre at the start of the year.

Victoria said: “The business needed to move because we had seen such a decline in the past year that I really didn’t know if we would be able to survive at that location.

“It had been something we’d been weighing up for a few months, so it’s not a quick decision you can make…”

Victoria Mutch says ‘this is our second chance in the city centre’

The centre has had an influx of independent businesses, with From Scotland and The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery joining from Curated Aberdeen in the Bon Accord Centre.

Their owners also admitted footfall had “plummeted” at that end of the city centre, leading to their worst festive period ever.

From Scotland and The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery jumped at the chance to move to the Trinity Centre. From L-R: Alan McConnachie, Karen Dalgarno and Kim McConnachie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And Victoria is excited to cohabitate within the former Debenhams store with Inverurie-based Katsize Lingerie.

Having spruced up the unit, Victoria spoke to us ahead of opening.

She said: “It’s really exciting that the centre is supporting local businesses, and we hope the public will see that as an appeal to come in and check us out.”

Initially, Victoria had contemplated moving the business to Elgin, but those plans were axed following the closure of the St Giles Centre.

Two years after opening Style for your Shape on Schoolhill, Victoria Mutch warns the Aberdeen bus gates could force her to find new premises outside of the city centre. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Victoria Mutch backed the P&J’s Common Sense Compromise. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

A vocal critic of the bus gates, she backed The P&J’s Common Sense Compromise campaign calling for amendments to the controversial system.

Victoria sent letters to all 45 Aberdeen councillors, revealing candid details about the business’s dire financial situation as she pleaded for change.

However, only six replied – and few were of help.

Style For Your Shape has settled in its new home at the Trinity Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She said: “The councillors don’t realise the personal challenges facing business owners.

“We never switch off from business. We’re always thinking about it, and it feels like we are not being listened to.

“Therefore, businesses are having to adapt and take things into our own hands, which I think is positive.”

Victoria is far less anxious now, as she previously ran the risk of being fined while unloading and loading at her Schoolhill store.

“I ended up with several parking tickets,” she said.

She tried to appeal, but each one was rejected by the council.

Do you think the Schoolhill area is in danger of becoming a ghost town? Let us know in our comments section below

Trinity Centre has arms out for independent businesses

Trinity Centre boss Kenny Bruce says the “localness” of the businesses really shines through in the Union Street mall.

He said: “We can be that incubator for small businesses who want to regenerate and re-platform themselves, allowing them to grow at the Trinity Centre.

“It’s a fine balance to get the mix of national and independent traders. We are always keen to develop further.

“I think we have a good offering for 2025.”

Victoria Mutch (right) with shop supervisor Heather Kerr. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Victoria and her team are hopeful for their future in the Trinity Centre and are celebrating their opening this weekend.

“This is our second chance in the city centre. I am really passionate about the city centre, and I want it to succeed. That’s why I’ve kept the business here.

“I’m really hopeful that this is the next chapter for us and that we can turn a corner.”

