‘I moved from barren Schoolhill to Trinity Centre to save my Aberdeen clothes business from ruin’

An Aberdeen businesswoman is rolling the dice on her new shop – admitting she had to relocate from Schoolhill to save it from going bust.

Victoria Mutch owns Style For Your Shape, a clothing boutique catering to all women for all occasions.

She opened her Schoolhill store in 2022 and enjoyed early success.

However, when controversial traffic changes were rolled out in 2023, Victoria saw customers – and profits – begin to disappear.

She was forced to think about the future, and made the “difficult decision” to move to the Trinity Centre at the start of the year.

Victoria said: “The business needed to move because we had seen such a decline in the past year that I really didn’t know if we would be able to survive at that location.

“It had been something we’d been weighing up for a few months, so it’s not a quick decision you can make…”

Victoria Mutch says ‘this is our second chance in the city centre’

The centre has had an influx of independent businesses, with From Scotland and The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery joining from Curated Aberdeen in the Bon Accord Centre.

Their owners also admitted footfall had “plummeted” at that end of the city centre, leading to their worst festive period ever.

And Victoria is excited to cohabitate within the former Debenhams store with Inverurie-based Katsize Lingerie.

Having spruced up the unit, Victoria spoke to us ahead of opening.

She said: “It’s really exciting that the centre is supporting local businesses, and we hope the public will see that as an appeal to come in and check us out.”

Initially, Victoria had contemplated moving the business to Elgin, but those plans were axed following the closure of the St Giles Centre.

A vocal critic of the bus gates, she backed The P&J’s Common Sense Compromise campaign calling for amendments to the controversial system.

Victoria sent letters to all 45 Aberdeen councillors, revealing candid details about the business’s dire financial situation as she pleaded for change.

However, only six replied – and few were of help.

She said: “The councillors don’t realise the personal challenges facing business owners.

“We never switch off from business. We’re always thinking about it, and it feels like we are not being listened to.

“Therefore, businesses are having to adapt and take things into our own hands, which I think is positive.”

Victoria is far less anxious now, as she previously ran the risk of being fined while unloading and loading at her Schoolhill store.

“I ended up with several parking tickets,” she said.

She tried to appeal, but each one was rejected by the council.

Do you think the Schoolhill area is in danger of becoming a ghost town? Let us know in our comments section below

Trinity Centre has arms out for independent businesses

Trinity Centre boss Kenny Bruce says the “localness” of the businesses really shines through in the Union Street mall.

He said: “We can be that incubator for small businesses who want to regenerate and re-platform themselves, allowing them to grow at the Trinity Centre.

“It’s a fine balance to get the mix of national and independent traders. We are always keen to develop further.

“I think we have a good offering for 2025.”

Victoria and her team are hopeful for their future in the Trinity Centre and are celebrating their opening this weekend.

“This is our second chance in the city centre. I am really passionate about the city centre, and I want it to succeed. That’s why I’ve kept the business here.

“I’m really hopeful that this is the next chapter for us and that we can turn a corner.”

Read more