Exclusive: New Aberdeen market will be named FLINT as operators hail huge city centre boost

Operators have unveiled the new identity of the £40 million food and drink market hoped to “ignite the heart of Aberdeen city centre”.

McGinty’s Group has lifted the lid on how they plan to make the modern development linking the Granite Mile and the historic Green a memorable destination venue.

Construction on the bespoke hall began last spring as part of the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the city centre.

The central stretch of Union Street, the former BHS department store and the city’s historic Green were the first to be dug up, with the market expected to open in 2027.

And as work progresses, McGinty’s bosses have now revealed the name of the new venue…

What’s the name of the new Aberdeen market?

After months of planning and hundreds of suggestions from residents, McGinty’s have decided to call the market… Flint.

The name has been specifically selected to represent various features of the venue – from the Market Street entrance’s honey-coloured roof to its location on The Green.

The market will be the first of its kind in the Granite City, boasting a choice of 10 vendors and stalls for artworks, jewellery and other crafts.

It will also have an outdoor area for events and seasonal “pop up” markets, as well as annual festival, which is hoped to make it “an exhilarating entertainment destination” .

This is one of the main reasons McGinty’s decided to call it Flint, marketing director Martin Widerlechner explains.

All of these events could also bare the same name (such as Flint Market, Flint Festival and Flint Games) in effort to leave a lasting impression on all visitors.

But there is a lot more to it…

Where did the name Flint come from?

The name was inspired by the curious heritage of The Green, which perhaps remains unknown to many Aberdonians.

More than 8,000 years ago, the area was a prominent hub for flint working, where ancient craftsmen honed tools for hunting and fishing.

Remnants of these long-forgotten times were discovered in 1976, when historians dug out almost 300 tiny blades made of the Buchan flint.

Mr Widerlechner says this peculiar fact inspired them to use a name that reflects both the area’s past and its future.

“We took our time with this process as we understand the importance of the project to the city,” he adds.

“We received nearly 400 suggestions from the public and it was tough to choose the best, but Flint stood out the most.

“It reflects the spirit of ingenuity and resilience that is a hallmark of the Granite City.

“The new branding connects the past and the future and hopefully will ignite the regeneration of this great city.”

What do you think of the new name for the market? Let us know in our comments section below

‘New market will play key role in making city centre a destination’

Business owners in The Green have expressed some worries about the prolonged construction works taking place, fearing this will hammer their trade.

However, Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader Ian Yuill says the new market will “add much vitality and attract more visitors to the city centre”.

Co-leader Christian Allard added: “Flint is an excellent choice of name for the new market building which will play a key role in making the city centre a world-class destination for all to enjoy.”

