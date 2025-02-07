Gallery: Union Terrace Gardens takes centre stage at Spectra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Union Terrace Gardens takes centre stage at Spectra

Tonight was the second night of the four-day festival.

When the sun goes down, Spectra brings Aberdeen to life with a dazzling glow.
When the sun goes down, Spectra brings Aberdeen to life with a dazzling glow.
By Kath Flannery

Thousands more people have turned out for the second night of this year’s Spectra that kicked off in Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

Now in its 11th year, “Scotland’s Festival of Light”, will be on until 10pm on Sunday night and aims to brighten up the dark winter nights in the Granite City.

Union Terrace Gardens is the centre of the marvel, with a number of displays illuminating the famous city centre park.

Crowds were impressed by “Winds of Change“, which “journeys through aspects of Aberdeen’s unique maritime and industrial story from tall ships and granite, to oil and the transition towards renewable energy and wind power”.

“The Matter of The Heart”, which is “a collection of local hearts: 60 people and their real-time heart beats” also proved to be popular.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there tonight to capture the action.

Catriona and Elspeth Cameron at Neon Colouring Wall on the second night of Spectra.
Union Terrace Gardens transforms into a glowing wonderland for Spectra.
Excitement fills the air as families and friends marvel at Spectra’s breathtaking installations
A fire display by Fly Agaric.
Aimee and Nicky Henderson with Blake and Brodie.
Children enjoy the Mycelium Network.
The Sky Castle
Scotland’s Festival of Light turns Aberdeen’s skyline into a glowing masterpiece.
The rhythm of Spectra
‘The Matter of The Heart’ connects art and science, showcasing 60 local heartbeats in real-time.
Spectra 2025 lights up Aberdeen once again, drawing thousands to Union Terrace Gardens.

Conversation