Gallery: Union Terrace Gardens takes centre stage at Spectra

Thousands more people have turned out for the second night of this year’s Spectra that kicked off in Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

Now in its 11th year, “Scotland’s Festival of Light”, will be on until 10pm on Sunday night and aims to brighten up the dark winter nights in the Granite City.

Union Terrace Gardens is the centre of the marvel, with a number of displays illuminating the famous city centre park.

Crowds were impressed by “Winds of Change“, which “journeys through aspects of Aberdeen’s unique maritime and industrial story from tall ships and granite, to oil and the transition towards renewable energy and wind power”.

“The Matter of The Heart”, which is “a collection of local hearts: 60 people and their real-time heart beats” also proved to be popular.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there tonight to capture the action.