Disruption expected over weekend as major Aberdeen road to close

By Chris Cromar
February 7 2025, 6:10 pm

Disruption is expected in Aberdeen this weekend, as one of the city's major routes is closed to repair "defective" ironworks.

The northbound carriageway on North Anderson Drive will close at 8am on Saturday and will not reopen until to 6am on Sunday.

A map of the roads that will be affected by the works. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The repairs, being undertaken by Scottish Water, will result in the closure of the A92 road at its entrance and exit junctions to the bypass at Haudagain Roundabout.

An alternative route will be available via Haudagain bypass, Great Northern Road, Auchmill Road, Inverurie Road and Bucksburn Roundabout.
