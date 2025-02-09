Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Thousands gather as Aberdeen glows up on Spectra’s third night Our photographer Ethan Williams captured the best moments of Saturday night as the Granite City shined again during the Festival of Light. The Bhardwai family enjoying an evening at Spectra. Image: Ethan Williams By Alberto Lejarraga & Emma Grady February 9 2025, 11:47 am February 9 2025, 11:47 am Share Gallery: Thousands gather as Aberdeen glows up on Spectra’s third night Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6689387/spectra-festival-of-light-aberdeen-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Delighted crowds gathered in the Granite City during the third night of Scotland’s Festival of Light. Thousands flocked to Aberdeen city centre to enjoy another magical and bright Spectra night. It was the third of four nights of the iconic festival, which will say goodbye to the city on Sunday. Celebrating its 11th year, “Scotland’s Festival of Light” is having another year of success after attracting over 100,000 visitors in 2024. This Sunday – from 5:30pm to 10pm – will be the last chance for Aberdonians and visitors to enjoy another colourful evening until the much-loved event returns next year. Best pictures of Spectra’s third night Our photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments of the evening. Sisters Mollie Ritchie and Beth Ritchie. Zoey and Shonagh enjoying the bright lights at Spectra. The Mangold family spending time together at Spectra. Tiffany, Kate and Jade spend the evening at Spectra together. Louise Watt and Marie Watt having fun at Spectra. Angus having fun exploring Spectra. The Orih family creating happy memories at Spectra. Maria and Tony enjoying the magic of Spectra. Millie, Kerry and Kenzie enjoying their evening together at Spectra. Dad Gary and daughter Ruby at Spectra. Connor and Craig Cameron (Dad and son) Arabella Morton exploring one of the installations at Spectra. Troy, Mason and Brandon having fun at Spectra. Barbara Allan, Karen Lynch and Pauline Robertson. Entertainment bringing joy to those at Spectra. Arabella Morton and mum Natasha inside one of the installations. Joe, Lorraine, Lynsey and Michael. The Davidson family spending the evening at Spectra. The Wilson family enjoying a night at Spectra. Mum Erika and daughter Emma. Millie Newman, Joshua Hulme, Mathew Linnell and Lucas Hulme (all cousins)
