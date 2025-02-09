Gallery: Thousands gather as Aberdeen glows up on Spectra’s third night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Thousands gather as Aberdeen glows up on Spectra’s third night

Our photographer Ethan Williams captured the best moments of Saturday night as the Granite City shined again during the Festival of Light.

The Bhardwai family enjoying an evening at Spectra. Image: Ethan Williams
By Alberto Lejarraga & Emma Grady

Delighted crowds gathered in the Granite City during the third night of Scotland’s Festival of Light.

Thousands flocked to Aberdeen city centre to enjoy another magical and bright Spectra night.

It was the third of four nights of the iconic festival, which will say goodbye to the city on Sunday.

Celebrating its 11th year, “Scotland’s Festival of Light” is having another year of success after attracting over 100,000 visitors in 2024.

This Sunday – from 5:30pm to 10pm – will be the last chance for Aberdonians and visitors to enjoy another colourful evening until the much-loved event returns next year.

Best pictures of Spectra’s third night

Our photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments of the evening.

Sisters Mollie Ritchie and Beth Ritchie.
Zoey and Shonagh enjoying the bright lights at Spectra.
The Mangold family spending time together at Spectra.
Tiffany, Kate and Jade spend the evening at Spectra together.
Louise Watt and Marie Watt having fun at Spectra.
Angus having fun exploring Spectra.
The Orih family creating happy memories at Spectra.
Maria and Tony enjoying the magic of Spectra.
Millie, Kerry and Kenzie enjoying their evening together at Spectra.
Dad Gary and daughter Ruby at Spectra.
Connor and Craig Cameron (Dad and son)
Arabella Morton exploring one of the installations at Spectra.
Troy, Mason and Brandon having fun at Spectra.
Barbara Allan, Karen Lynch and Pauline Robertson.
Entertainment bringing joy to those at Spectra.
Arabella Morton and mum Natasha inside one of the installations.
Joe, Lorraine, Lynsey and Michael.
The Davidson family spending the evening at Spectra.
The Wilson family enjoying a night at Spectra.
Mum Erika and daughter Emma.
Millie Newman, Joshua Hulme, Mathew Linnell and Lucas Hulme (all cousins)

Conversation