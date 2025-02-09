Gallery: Thousands gather as Aberdeen glows up on Spectra’s third night

Delighted crowds gathered in the Granite City during the third night of Scotland’s Festival of Light.

Thousands flocked to Aberdeen city centre to enjoy another magical and bright Spectra night.

It was the third of four nights of the iconic festival, which will say goodbye to the city on Sunday.

Celebrating its 11th year, “Scotland’s Festival of Light” is having another year of success after attracting over 100,000 visitors in 2024.

This Sunday – from 5:30pm to 10pm – will be the last chance for Aberdonians and visitors to enjoy another colourful evening until the much-loved event returns next year.

Best pictures of Spectra’s third night

Our photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments of the evening.