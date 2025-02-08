Rider of stolen motorbike flees scene after crash on North Anderson Drive

Inquiries are ongoing to trace a man who crashed a stolen motorbike in Aberdeen and fled the scene.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on North Anderson Drive on Friday at around 12.10pm.

Motorists experienced long tailbacks after the crash.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered the rider of the motorbike – which was reportedly stolen – had run off.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Friday, February 7 police were called following a single-vehicle road crash on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“The rider of the reportedly stolen motorbike ran off prior to police attendance.”

Officers appeal for dash-cam footage

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the man.

Anyone with any information, or dash-cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/0050531/25.

