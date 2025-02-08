Dad of Huszti sisters fears they were ‘kidnapped’ and ‘cheated’

The father of the Huszti sisters has said he fears his daughters were ‘kidnapped’ and ‘cheated’.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti went missing from their flat in the city’s Charlotte Street on January 7, sparking a massive search.

Their bodies were found in the River Dee near Aberdeen Boat Club on January 31 and police broke the tragic news to their loved ones in Hungary.

Their father Miklos Huszti, 63, has said he had a ‘bad feeling’ about a month ago and feared something bad had happened to pair.

He says that he believes 32-year-old Eliza and Henriette Huszti, who were part of a set of triplets, were ‘cheated’ and ‘kidnapped’.

Miklos revealed to Hungarian news outlet SZON he had not spoken to his daughters for about 12 years after losing contact.

But he felt “sick” after being told they had disappeared and was updated during the search by son Jozsef.

Miklos ‘knew deep down’ something had happened to his daughters

A large-scale search was launched in and around the River Dee after the sisters were reported missing.

Speaking to SZON, their father said: “For weeks I had hoped that they would be found safe and sound, or at least that they would give me news of themselves, but deep down, I knew that something had happened to them.

“About a month ago I had a bad feeling, and I told my wife that I was afraid that the girls would be in trouble.

“I wish I hadn’t been right.”

Just a few days before Eliza and Henrietta went missing, they signalled to their landlord they were planning to end their tenancy at their home in the city centre.

Dad fears daughters did not send message to their landlord before disappearance

At the last time they were seen on January 7, their landlady received a text from Henrietta saying they would not be returning to their flat.

Miklos added: “I have no idea what happened to my daughters, but I’m sure they didn’t commit suicide.

“I believe that they did not send the SMS to their landlord either, but someone else or others who cheated and kidnapped my children.

“I read somewhere that at the time of their disappearance, the people living there heard screams from the river.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal earlier this week, Eliza and Henrietta’s brother Jozsef said the priorities are for the investigation to conclude and for his siblings to be laid to rest.

He said: “I don’t think there will be many answers given in the coming days – but the story isn’t quite over yet.

“I truly believe the local police will do their best to do a full investigation and give answers about what happened exactly.

“My family and I are religious people. We believe that with the help of God, we will learn what happened.”

Officers say ‘thoughts remain with family’ while inquiries continue

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts very much remain with the family of Henrietta and Eliza Huszti at this extremely difficult time.

“Officers are supporting them and ensuring they are fully updated as we continue to carry out enquiries.

“This has had a significant impact on the Aberdeen community and much further afield.

“I thank everyone who has responded to our appeals for information and assisted us during this challenging investigation.”