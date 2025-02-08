Dad of Huszti sisters fears they were ‘kidnapped’ and ‘cheated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dad of Huszti sisters fears they were ‘kidnapped’ and ‘cheated’

Miklos Huszti said he had a 'bad feeling' when his daughters Eliza and Henrietta went missing.

By Ena Saracevic
Mystery still surrounds the deaths of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland
Mystery still surrounds the deaths of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland

The father of the Huszti sisters has said he fears his daughters were ‘kidnapped’ and ‘cheated’.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti went missing from their flat in the city’s Charlotte Street on January 7, sparking a massive search.

Their bodies were found in the River Dee near Aberdeen Boat Club on January 31 and police broke the tragic news to their loved ones in Hungary.

Their father Miklos Huszti, 63, has said he had a ‘bad feeling’ about a month ago and feared something bad had happened to pair.

He says that he believes 32-year-old Eliza and Henriette Huszti, who were part of a set of triplets, were ‘cheated’ and ‘kidnapped’.

Miklos Huszti has spoken about what he believes could’ve happened to his daughters Eliza and Henrietta. Image: Facebook.

Miklos revealed to Hungarian news outlet SZON he had not spoken to his daughters for about 12 years after losing contact.

But he felt “sick” after being told they had disappeared and was updated during the search by son Jozsef.

Miklos ‘knew deep down’ something had happened to his daughters

A large-scale search was launched in and around the River Dee after the sisters were reported missing.

Speaking to SZON, their father said: “For weeks I had hoped that they would be found safe and sound, or at least that they would give me news of themselves, but deep down, I knew that something had happened to them.

“About a month ago I had a bad feeling, and I told my wife that I was afraid that the girls would be in trouble.

“I wish I hadn’t been right.”

Timeline of search for Huszti sisters Eliza and Henrietta.
The search for the missing Huszti sisters.

Just a few days before Eliza and Henrietta went missing, they signalled to their landlord they were planning to end their tenancy at their home in the city centre.

Dad fears daughters did not send message to their landlord before disappearance

At the last time they were seen on January 7, their landlady received a text from Henrietta saying they would not be returning to their flat.

Miklos added: “I have no idea what happened to my daughters, but I’m sure they didn’t commit suicide.

“I believe that they did not send the SMS to their landlord either, but someone else or others who cheated and kidnapped my children.

“I read somewhere that at the time of their disappearance, the people living there heard screams from the river.”

Jozsef and his sisters Eliza and Henrietta. Image: Jozsef Huszti.

Speaking to the Press and Journal earlier this week, Eliza and Henrietta’s brother Jozsef said the priorities are for the investigation to conclude and for his siblings to be laid to rest.

He said: “I don’t think there will be many answers given in the coming days – but the story isn’t quite over yet.

“I truly believe the local police will do their best to do a full investigation and give answers about what happened exactly.

“My family and I are religious people. We believe that with the help of God, we will learn what happened.”

Officers say ‘thoughts remain with family’ while inquiries continue

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts very much remain with the family of Henrietta and Eliza Huszti at this extremely difficult time.

“Officers are supporting them and ensuring they are fully updated as we continue to carry out enquiries.

“This has had a significant impact on the Aberdeen community and much further afield.

“I thank everyone who has responded to our appeals for information and assisted us during this challenging investigation.”

Conversation