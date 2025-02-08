Passengers ‘experienced delays’ during Aberdeen Airport power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Passengers ‘experienced delays’ during Aberdeen Airport power cut

Power has now been restored to the airport.

By Ena Saracevic
Aberdeen Airport sign
Passengers were experiencing delays. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Passengers were told to expect flight delays following a power cut at Aberdeen Airport.

There were no arrivals or departures at Aberdeen Airport following a power outage.

The outage was reported at 4.08pm, though it is understood power has now been restored.

The outage covered a large area of Dyce, including Aberdeen Airport.

Two flights were delayed during the power cut which lasted around an hour.

A British Airways flight to London, set to depart from Aberdeen at 5pm, was delayed due to the power cut.

The KLM flight to Amsterdam, set to depart at 5.25pm, was also delayed.

Airport thank passengers for their patience

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We have been advised by our supplier that power has been restored and operations can resume.

“We thank passengers for their patience during this time.”

169 homes were also affected.

Nearby hotels and petrol stations were also being affected by the power cut.

Electricians were ‘working hard’ to restore power

When the power cut was reported, SSEN reported it was affecting 169 homes.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: “We’re aware of a power cut in the area shown, affecting 169 homes.

“This unplanned fault is affecting the local area and it’s likely several streets in the area are affected by the same power cut.

“Our engineers are in your local area and working hard to get your power restored as soon as possible.”

Aberdeen Airport have been approached for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation