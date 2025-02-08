Passengers ‘experienced delays’ during Aberdeen Airport power cut

Passengers were told to expect flight delays following a power cut at Aberdeen Airport.

There were no arrivals or departures at Aberdeen Airport following a power outage.

The outage was reported at 4.08pm, though it is understood power has now been restored.

The outage covered a large area of Dyce, including Aberdeen Airport.

Two flights were delayed during the power cut which lasted around an hour.

A British Airways flight to London, set to depart from Aberdeen at 5pm, was delayed due to the power cut.

The KLM flight to Amsterdam, set to depart at 5.25pm, was also delayed.

Airport thank passengers for their patience

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We have been advised by our supplier that power has been restored and operations can resume.

“We thank passengers for their patience during this time.”

169 homes were also affected.

Nearby hotels and petrol stations were also being affected by the power cut.

Electricians were ‘working hard’ to restore power

When the power cut was reported, SSEN reported it was affecting 169 homes.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: “We’re aware of a power cut in the area shown, affecting 169 homes.

“This unplanned fault is affecting the local area and it’s likely several streets in the area are affected by the same power cut.

“Our engineers are in your local area and working hard to get your power restored as soon as possible.”

Aberdeen Airport have been approached for more information.

