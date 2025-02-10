Photos as visitors flock to Aberdeen city centre for final night of Spectra

Crowds have gathered in Aberdeen’s city centre for the final night of Spectra.

The Festival of Light ended on Sunday night after thousands of people had visited.

Throughout the four days c,rowds were stunned by various displays, including Winds of Change at Union Terrace Gardens, The Northern Lights Programme at Rosemount Viaduct and St Nicholas Kirk’s Voyage.

It was the last chance to enjoy another colourful evening until the much-loved event returns next year.

Our photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments of the final night.