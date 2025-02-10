Photos as visitors flock to Aberdeen city centre for final night of Spectra Our photographer captured the best moments at the Festival of Light's final night. Spectra light festival, 2025. Image: Ethan Williams By Ena Saracevic & Heather Fowlie February 10 2025, 9:26 am February 10 2025, 9:26 am Share Photos as visitors flock to Aberdeen city centre for final night of Spectra Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6689568/aberdeen-spectra-photo-gallery-final-night/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds have gathered in Aberdeen’s city centre for the final night of Spectra. The Festival of Light ended on Sunday night after thousands of people had visited. Throughout the four days c,rowds were stunned by various displays, including Winds of Change at Union Terrace Gardens, The Northern Lights Programme at Rosemount Viaduct and St Nicholas Kirk’s Voyage. It was the last chance to enjoy another colourful evening until the much-loved event returns next year. Our photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments of the final night. Spectra light festival final night. A wonderful turnout on Sunday. Rebbeca and Jonah enjoying the lights. Arran and Amy. Jenna, Zayn and Shay enjoying the festival. Claire and Eliot Hall. Crowds could walk around and through some of the installations. Jen and Archer Wallace. Jude Leslie and Erin Farquhar smile for our photographer. Beth, Lewis and Michael Brown enjoying some family time. Iyla and Lachlan McDonald next to the Aberdeen sign in Union Terrace Gardens. A wonderful family-friendly interactive festival. The Stark Family. Harris, Arianna and Zac enjoying the lights! William and Alexander Lockhart wrapped up warm for the final night of the festival. Caitlin, Sophia, Olivia and Holli. The Penny Family enjoying their evening together. One of the installations in Union Terrace Gardens was very popular. Jude and Lyndsey. Big smiles from Gabrielle and Ella. A fantastic turnout of crowds for the final day. Nicole Buchan, Molly Devine and Ellie Cook enjoying a hot drink. Graham, Sophie and Julie Carle. Rory and Mason enjoying this year’s event.
Conversation