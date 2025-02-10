Photos as visitors flock to Aberdeen city centre for final night of Spectra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos as visitors flock to Aberdeen city centre for final night of Spectra

Our photographer captured the best moments at the Festival of Light's final night.

Spectra light festival, 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Spectra light festival, 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
By Ena Saracevic & Heather Fowlie

Crowds have gathered in Aberdeen’s city centre for the final night of Spectra.

The Festival of Light ended on Sunday night after thousands of people had visited.

Throughout the four days c,rowds were stunned by various displays, including Winds of Change at Union Terrace Gardens, The Northern Lights Programme at Rosemount Viaduct and St Nicholas Kirk’s Voyage.

It was the last chance to enjoy another colourful evening until the much-loved event returns next year.

Our photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments of the final night.

Spectra light festival final night.
A wonderful turnout on Sunday.
Rebbeca and Jonah enjoying the lights.
Arran and Amy.
Jenna, Zayn and Shay enjoying the festival.
Claire and Eliot Hall.
Crowds could walk around and through some of the installations.
Jen and Archer Wallace.
Jude Leslie and Erin Farquhar smile for our photographer.
Beth, Lewis and Michael Brown  enjoying some family time.
Iyla and Lachlan McDonald next to the Aberdeen sign in Union Terrace Gardens.
A wonderful family-friendly interactive festival.
The Stark Family.
Harris, Arianna and Zac enjoying the lights!
William and Alexander Lockhart wrapped up warm for the final night of the festival.
Caitlin, Sophia, Olivia and Holli.
The Penny Family enjoying their evening together.
One of the installations in Union Terrace Gardens was very popular.
Jude and Lyndsey.
Big smiles from Gabrielle and Ella.
A fantastic turnout of crowds for the final day.
Nicole Buchan, Molly Devine and Ellie Cook enjoying a hot drink.
Graham, Sophie and Julie Carle.
Rory and Mason enjoying this year’s event.

