Couple turning holiday let into home as Braemar property prices are ‘out of reach for many’

A new home is being created at Braemar as a family highlights the village’s housing crisis – while millions of pounds will be spent on “one of the world’s most eco-friendly” distilleries at Kemnay.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with a Deeside hotel trying something new to boost business…

Banchory hotel to offer its own short-term let houses

Hotels have come under increasing competition from Airbnb-style short-term let offerings in recent years.

So it’s perhaps in the spirit of “if you can’t beat them, join them” that one Deeside premises has rolled out these new plans.

The owners of the Tor-Na-Coille Hotel in Banchory are hoping to soon expand their business – with four new houses on the grounds to serve as short-term lets.

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show how each would have three bedrooms.

Architects say: “The proposal will positively impact the economy of Banchory by adding provision for short-term accommodation, which will also support an existing business.

“The holiday accommodation will deliver economic and social benefits to the area.”

They add that the site earmarked for the development would not be “appropriate for other uses as it sits within the grounds of a hotel”.

The hotel was built in the 1870s in a bid to entice Queen Victoria to stop off in Banchory on her way to Balmoral – and later became a favourite spot of cinema legend Charlie Chaplin.

Bothy to be converted into new home with ‘beautiful’ Mearns views

In the Mearns, plans have been formed to breathe new life into a crumbling bothy dating back to the 1860s.

Brechin-based Tom and Fran Elder want to carry out work at the Upper Craighill building near Laurencekirk.

The site is just off the A90 at Arbuthnott, and architects say it offers “beautiful long-range views”.

Fraserburgh school in line for upgrades

Plans have been lodged for a “major refurbishment” of St Andrew’s school in Fraserburgh.

The layout will be adjusted, improvements will be arranged to save energy, windows and doors will be replaced and three accessible external entrances will be created.

Meanwhile, the toilet block will be partly knocked down to “improve links between the internal spaces and external areas”.

Outbuildings which are no longer used will be demolished too, solar panels would be added to the roof and a sturdy new fence erected around the building.

Fraserburgh beautician plans makeover for former solicitors

Elsewhere in the Broch, Rebecca West is planning to give a legal office at 57 High Street a bit of a facelift.

She wants to turn the Your Fraserburgh Solicitors site into a new salon named “Glam and Glow”.

Blueprints show it would have five tanning rooms and a beauty room.

The applicant runs the town’s Glamour Beauty Studio a few doors along the street at number 73.

Updating her social media followers about the move, she said she would be “sad” to leave the premises she has had since 2021.

The beautician added: “But so excited to move in to my own new shop, and to start renovating it…”

Hot Fuzz? Inverurie police station air conditioning plans lodged

Inverurie’s police station has undoubtedly hosted some heated scenes over the years…

But now the force is making efforts to prevent collared crooks from getting too hot under the collar, with hopes some air conditioning might cool tempers…

They will be at the rear of cell blocks at the facility just off the A96, among other parts of the complex.

Aberdeen care home wants to create ‘dementia village’ log cabins

The VSA charity has plans to build four log cabins on ground outside its Crosby House care home on Aberdeen’s May Baird Avenue.

They say these would create a “dementia village” for some residents.

Approved: Small public toilet to make way for sandwich shop

In December, the Press and Journal revealed plans to replace a “disgusting” Skene Street toilet with a new Aberdeen street food kiosk.

The old loo, which sits near Gilcomstoun School, had been locked up and unused for a number of years.

Khalid Mouti put in proposals to knock it down to erect a new food stand called the Lang Brae Cafe there.

Planning bosses have now rubber-stamped his vision for the site.

Family’s cottage plan amid housing crisis in Braemar

Over in Braemar, plans to turn part of a short-term let into a family home have been approved – after locals showed their support for the family behind the proposal.

Papers submitted to the council explain that consent was previously given to operate both Derrywood House and Derrywood Cottage, to the rear, as holiday accommodation.

However, a “change in personal circumstances” resulted in one of the owner’s children moving in to the latter, smaller property.

The applicant, Miep Helfrich, is a professor at Aberdeen University and an expert in bone diseases.

Her architects explain that the home in question is one of Braemar’s historic “wee hooses” – built by residents all the way back when Queen Victoria sparked a visitor boom.

The owners would tend to move into these, while letting out their own houses to visitors eager to explore the wonders of the area.

Documents state: “This is a traditional feature of Braemar where historically residents

would build a small property for occupation in the summer months – when their main house was leased to visiting families.

“Many of these wee houses have fallen into disrepair, but Derrywood Cottage has been preserved and maintained.

“Its more recent use for short-term letting has always been subservient to Derrywood House, providing an annex for overspill which cannot be accommodated in the main house.”

‘We are desperately short of small dwellings’

The cottage has been repurposed by one of the applicant’s children and their partner due to a housing crisis which is limiting options in Braemar.

“The availability of Derrywood Cottage has enabled this transition which would not otherwise have been feasible given current housing pressures in the village,” the papers add.

Villager Rosy Wood sent a letter of support to Aberdeenshire Council.

She said: “Creating a small residential unit for a young economically active couple to move and work in Braemar is an excellent idea.

“We are desperately short of small dwellings in Braemar and also need to encourage more active young couples to move into the village.

“This application is clearly a win-win without impacting the availability of tourist

accommodation!”

‘House prices are out of reach’

Christine Watt, who lives across the road, says she has never known Derrywood Cottage to be used as “anything other than occasional overspill for guests renting Derrywood House”.

She adds: “Without provision of affordable houses to run tourist accommodation, there is risk that the operation of properties such as Derrywood House is not sustainable.

“I am acutely aware of the challenges facing young people looking to make Braemar their home.

“House prices in the village are high and generally out of reach of those who wish to make a living in the area.”

‘We need more young couples in Braemar to secure school’s future’

The director of Braemar Community Ltd also revealed that parents had been sent a letter in November warning that small schools such as the one in the village could face an uncertain future.

She continues: “Braemar Primary may face closure should the school roll fall too low.

“To address the challenge of maintaining the school’s viability, it is essential to focus on attracting young, economically active people to the village, as their presence will help build a strong, sustainable community.

“Building a strong local community should be a priority.”

Planning bosses have now rubber-stamped the change.

In 2023, we reported on a Braemar builder who resorted to building his own home as prices in the village were so high.

Major Kemnay distillery plans revealed

The Fetternear Home Farm Stables at Kemnay recently hit the market for £400,000.

The historic building dates back to the middle of the 19th century – and is thought to have perhaps been designed by legendary Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson.

But it is now on the buildings at risk register, having fallen into disrepair in recent years.

Studies have found “notable damage” to the buildings, with “areas of damp and rot forming throughout”

Architects add: “Open and previously locked areas have also been vandalised, and the glass and timber frames of many of the windows have been broken.”

So what are the new Kemnay distillery plans?

Now, plans have been lodged to turn this C-listed country house it into a “low carbon” craft distillery – with its own visitor centre.

This new vision for the historic building has been formed by The Inverurie Distillery Company Ltd, which is run by Jonathan Dunne.

Under the conversion plan, whisky will be made using low-carbon methods.

Planning papers say this will cost “many millions”.

Properties to the side of the courtyard will be refurbished, and a lean-to extension torn down, while a barn will be used for storage.

‘Our plans will save historic building from ruin’

Whisky project manager Gareth Roberts has sent in a report to the council.

He states: “Employment and a local visitor attraction will be created.

“Income from this development will secure the future of the listed property and provide funds for its continued upkeep.

“This application includes all aspects of grain storage, brewing and distilling to create the new whisky brand locally in Kemnay.

“This will be amongst the greenest distilleries in Scotland, and therefore the world.”

The visitor part of the distillery will include parking, a reception area, a small shop, café and tasting rooms to serve as the end point of tours.

It is hoped that ultimately the venue will attract 10,000 people every year.

‘Distilleries like this one can become major employer’

The eco-distilling specialist explains that Scotch whisky is “in high demand globally as the world’s most prestigious spirit”.

And a new wave of craft distillers are now making a name for themselves.

The report adds that these have been sprouting up in “rural locations throughout Scotland, bringing in multi-million pound investment and creating new jobs”.

It states: “They often become the largest employers in an area.”

These papers add that low carbon methods have “created a revolution” in the industry as a way of offsetting “very high costs of electricity”.

They add: “This is not hyperbole. Recent equipment installed by Chivas has reduced their energy demands by 45%,

“This proposal will incorporate that energy saving equipment. Additional space has been allowed in the courtyard to accommodate it.”

Are you excited about the distillery plans at Kemnay? Let us know in our comments section below

Putrid Peterhead pong will soon be resolved

Residents in part of Peterhead will be breathing a sigh of relief at these plans being approved…

A pungent stench wafting from the Total Waste Management Alliance (TWMA) has made for a sometimes wretched existence for those living next to the Dales Industrial Estate yard.

Late last year, bosses at the plant drew up plans to solve the long-running problem.

They proposed moving their whiffy “liquid treatment process” inside, while working on a new “odour abatement system”.

After scouring the scheme, council planning officials have now given the proposal their blessing.

You can see this week’s plans here:

Banchory hotel plans

Mearns bothy conversion

Fraserburgh school upgrades

New Fraserburgh salon

Inverurie police station plan

Dementia village cabins plan

Public toilet changes approved

Derrywood Cottage in Braemar

Kemnay distillery vision revealed

Peterhead pong could finally be solved