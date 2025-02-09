Man who died in A90 Aberdeenshire crash named

A man who died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire has been named by police.

Gyorgy Jaczko, 53, from Peterhead, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash involving an HGV and a grey Toyota RAV 4 at Auchiries on Friday January 17.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene after the car caught fire following the collision.

The A90 was closed for 13 hours while a police investigation took place.

The driver of the lorry, a 47-year-old man, was not injured.

Police have now confirmed Mr Jaczko’s identity.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gyorgy at his difficult time and they have asked that their privacy is respected.”