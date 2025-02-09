Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man who died in A90 Aberdeenshire crash named Gyorgy Jaczko, 53, was from Peterhead. By Alberto Lejarraga February 9 2025, 5:14 pm February 9 2025, 5:14 pm Share Man who died in A90 Aberdeenshire crash named Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6689784/a90-crash-peterhead-gyorgy-jaczko/ Copy Link 0 comment Police at the scene of the A90 crash at Auchiries. Image: Graham Fleming A man who died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire has been named by police. Gyorgy Jaczko, 53, from Peterhead, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash involving an HGV and a grey Toyota RAV 4 at Auchiries on Friday January 17. Three fire engines were sent to the scene after the car caught fire following the collision. The A90 was closed for 13 hours while a police investigation took place. The driver of the lorry, a 47-year-old man, was not injured. Police have now confirmed Mr Jaczko’s identity. Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gyorgy at his difficult time and they have asked that their privacy is respected.”
