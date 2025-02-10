Blaze at NorScot in Bridge of Don brought under control after three-hour battle

A major fire at NorScot in Bridge of Don on Sunday night was brought under control by crews from across the north-east.

The blaze at the truck and haulage firm’s premises on the Parkway was reported at 7.32pm, and it took more than three hours to bring it under control.

It is believed that no one was injured.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at NorScot in Bridge of Don at 7.32pm on Sunday evening.

“Crews from Central, North Anderson Drive, Dyce and Altens were all in attendance.

“They were later joined by crews from Stonehaven, Peterhead, Inverurie, Ellon and Kintore.

“Some of the crews were called in to allow others to return to their stations.

“They were tackling a well-developed fire in the building.

“There were no injuries reported.

“Police were also in attendance and supported crews by directing traffic in the area.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

