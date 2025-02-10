Man, 50, charged over assault in Northfield

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged after an alleged assault in a Northfield residential area.

Officers were called to a property on Longview Terrace at around 10.25pm yesterday.

At the scene, a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault.

Man set to appear in court on Tuesday

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25pm on Sunday, February 9, police received a report of a disturbance at a property on Longview Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault.

“He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, February 11.”