Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man, 50, charged over assault in Northfield Officers were called to the property last night. By Ena Saracevic February 10 2025, 9:40 am February 10 2025, 9:40 am Man, 50, charged over assault in Northfield Police were called to a property in Northfield. Image: DC Thomson. A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged after an alleged assault in a Northfield residential area. Officers were called to a property on Longview Terrace at around 10.25pm yesterday. At the scene, a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault. Man set to appear in court on Tuesday A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.25pm on Sunday, February 9, police received a report of a disturbance at a property on Longview Terrace, Aberdeen. "Officers attended and a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault. "He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, February 11."
