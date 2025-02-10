Confirmed: Abandoned Matalan near Aberdeen beach to be turned into new gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Confirmed: Abandoned Matalan near Aberdeen beach to be turned into new gym

The forlorn warehouse on Constitution Street has lain empty for years.

By Denny Andonova
Image shows the former Matalan store near Aberdeen beach.
Sheetanchor Evolve want to transform the derelict building into a glossy new complex with a 24-hour gym. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Part of the former Matalan store near Aberdeen beach will be demolished amid plans to transform it into a glossy new complex with a 24-hour gym.

The building on Constitution street has been deteriorating for years, having last been used about a decade ago.

It was recently featured in a new Scottish Government register outlining vacant derelict spots across the country in a bid to encourage their redevelopment.

The building was built in the 1970s and refurbished in 1998. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

There have been several projects mooted for the former clothing store over the years – including proposals to transform it into a student complex with 600 bedrooms.

However, all of them eventually fell through and the site has been falling into ruin ever since the last scheme was ditched in 2022.

What is planned for former Matalan store near Aberdeen beach?

Sheet Anchor Evolve has now been given permission to knock down part of the building as they push forward with their major rejuvenation plans.

The Kingswinford-based estate company wants to strip out the grotty property and turn it into a new complex with a 24-hour JD gym.

he proposed gym is said to “enhance the opportunities for fitness in the area”. Image: Ryden.

The fitness and sportswear firm runs three shops in Aberdeen – including one on Union Street. This one, however, will soon close and be converted into a Wendy’s diner.

Planning papers say the revamp of the former Matalan store will bring “one of the most recognised fitness centre brands on the market” to the north-east.

The southern part of the warehouse will soon be demolished to “open up the site” and create extra parking spaces, as well as bike stands and four EV bays.

The derelict and overgrown car park will be spruced up. Image: Ryden.

Meanwhile, the rest of the building will undergo a total revamp, and the roof, windows and doors will all be replaced.

There will also be a small retail unit on the ground floor.

You can read more about the plans here.

