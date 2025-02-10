Confirmed: Abandoned Matalan near Aberdeen beach to be turned into new gym

Part of the former Matalan store near Aberdeen beach will be demolished amid plans to transform it into a glossy new complex with a 24-hour gym.

The building on Constitution street has been deteriorating for years, having last been used about a decade ago.

It was recently featured in a new Scottish Government register outlining vacant derelict spots across the country in a bid to encourage their redevelopment.

There have been several projects mooted for the former clothing store over the years – including proposals to transform it into a student complex with 600 bedrooms.

However, all of them eventually fell through and the site has been falling into ruin ever since the last scheme was ditched in 2022.

What is planned for former Matalan store near Aberdeen beach?

Sheet Anchor Evolve has now been given permission to knock down part of the building as they push forward with their major rejuvenation plans.

The Kingswinford-based estate company wants to strip out the grotty property and turn it into a new complex with a 24-hour JD gym.

The fitness and sportswear firm runs three shops in Aberdeen – including one on Union Street. This one, however, will soon close and be converted into a Wendy’s diner.

Planning papers say the revamp of the former Matalan store will bring “one of the most recognised fitness centre brands on the market” to the north-east.

The southern part of the warehouse will soon be demolished to “open up the site” and create extra parking spaces, as well as bike stands and four EV bays.

Meanwhile, the rest of the building will undergo a total revamp, and the roof, windows and doors will all be replaced.

There will also be a small retail unit on the ground floor.

