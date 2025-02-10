WATCH: Car upside down after two-car crash on Ellon street

A Mini ended up on its roof after a horror two-car crash on a residential street in Ellon.

Footage reveals the moment a car careered into the rear of another vehicle and overturned in Snipe Street.

In the video, you can see the Mini plough into the back of a small black Vauxhall car and flip over.

The car strikes the wall of a house in the residential area, with the two vehicles then nearly lost in a pall of white smoke.

The footage then appears to show at least one of the occupants of the badly damaged Mini running away from the scene.

Collision shunted car three homes down the street

Residents rushed to the aid of those involved in the accident, which took place at about 4.25pm on Saturday.

Simon Berryman, a local resident, said the car had been noticed parked on their street all day, without number plates.

He said: “They hit the Vauxhall you can see and shunted it three houses up the street.

“That flipped the car and then they hit the white wall.”

It is unclear if anyone has been charged in connection with the incident.

It is also unknown if there have been any serious injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

