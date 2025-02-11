Altens nursery says sorry for failures after child injured in fall from height

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Altens nursery says sorry for failures after child injured in fall from height

Little Clouds said one complaint is 'one too many' and will be working to ensure an incident like this never happens again.

By Ross Hempseed
Little clouds nusery in Altens where a child suffered an injury due to a fall.
Little Clouds nursery in Altens. Image: Google Maps.

An Aberdeen nursery has apologised to a child and its family for delaying medical care after the youngster fell at the daycare centre.

Little Clouds Nursery in Altens was investigated by the Care Inspectorate after a complaint was lodged against them on January 7.

According to a recently released report, a young child fell from height, suffering a significant injury.

Following the investigation, the nursery was told to make urgent changes and has been given less than two months to turn things around.

The report identified five key areas where staff failed following the incident:

  • Staff did not recognise a change in the child’s demeanour following the injury.
  • They attempted to make a medical assessment they were not qualified to make, delaying appropriate treatment and prolonging the child’s suffering.
  • They failed to seek medical advice after the child fell from height.
  • The accident report was misleading and did not provide an accurate account of the child’s injuries.
  • Staff failed to provide care and support in line with the child’s level of distress.

The report also found that information shared with the child’s family was incomplete.

As a result, the family was unable to make an informed decision regarding the child’s continued care.

Inspectors noted that the delay in seeking medical care not only prolonged the child’s suffering but also impacted the family’s emotional well-being.

They concluded that the entire team at Little Clouds Nursery failed to take appropriate action despite the child displaying signs of distress, pain and possible concussion from around 9.10am.

Nursery staff did not notice the child was injured

Little Clouds nursery in Altens.
Little Clouds Nursery was branded “weak” just a month before the incident. Image: DC Thomson

The complaint was upheld by the Care Inspectorate, which has ordered the nursery to make urgent changes to ensure children’s safety.

By March 10, the nursery must be well led and managed, with a focus on continued improvement and competent, qualified staff on hand to assist.

All staff must be confident in delivering first aid when needed and have the knowledge to assess what is best for a child in need of medical care.

The incident comes just a month after the Care Inspectorate rated the nursery weak, citing issues such as dirty and unhygienic conditions.

Key concerns included poor infection control measures, dirty changing units and non-age-appropriate activities.

Little Clouds Nursery ‘sorry’ for what happened

The Press and Journal reached out to Little Clouds Nursery who admitted they fell short of their own standards and apologised to the child and their family.

Manager Samantha Gill said: “Due to the nature of the incident, we have carried out an extensive, internal investigation in order to identify the causes and the policy changes and improvements required to ensure the ongoing care, safety and welfare of our children, staff and families.”

She said the nursery has been working with the relevant authorities and has been transparent with parents, providing an action plan for changes being made following the incident.

Ms Gill also confirmed a staff member directly involved with the incident “no longer works” at the nursery and has been reported.

She added: “Other staff involved have been through our disciplinary process and received disciplinary action as a result.

“This is the first incident and complaint, we have experienced in the seven years we have been providing our service, although we recognise it is one too many.

“Our priority is to make the swift and robust changes we have identified to ensure this type of incident will never happen again.”

Conversation