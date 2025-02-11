Altens nursery says sorry for failures after child injured in fall from height

An Aberdeen nursery has apologised to a child and its family for delaying medical care after the youngster fell at the daycare centre.

Little Clouds Nursery in Altens was investigated by the Care Inspectorate after a complaint was lodged against them on January 7.

According to a recently released report, a young child fell from height, suffering a significant injury.

Following the investigation, the nursery was told to make urgent changes and has been given less than two months to turn things around.

The report identified five key areas where staff failed following the incident:

Staff did not recognise a change in the child’s demeanour following the injury.

They attempted to make a medical assessment they were not qualified to make, delaying appropriate treatment and prolonging the child’s suffering.

They failed to seek medical advice after the child fell from height.

The accident report was misleading and did not provide an accurate account of the child’s injuries.

Staff failed to provide care and support in line with the child’s level of distress.

The report also found that information shared with the child’s family was incomplete.

As a result, the family was unable to make an informed decision regarding the child’s continued care.

Inspectors noted that the delay in seeking medical care not only prolonged the child’s suffering but also impacted the family’s emotional well-being.

They concluded that the entire team at Little Clouds Nursery failed to take appropriate action despite the child displaying signs of distress, pain and possible concussion from around 9.10am.

Nursery staff did not notice the child was injured

The complaint was upheld by the Care Inspectorate, which has ordered the nursery to make urgent changes to ensure children’s safety.

By March 10, the nursery must be well led and managed, with a focus on continued improvement and competent, qualified staff on hand to assist.

All staff must be confident in delivering first aid when needed and have the knowledge to assess what is best for a child in need of medical care.

The incident comes just a month after the Care Inspectorate rated the nursery weak, citing issues such as dirty and unhygienic conditions.

Key concerns included poor infection control measures, dirty changing units and non-age-appropriate activities.

Little Clouds Nursery ‘sorry’ for what happened

The Press and Journal reached out to Little Clouds Nursery who admitted they fell short of their own standards and apologised to the child and their family.

Manager Samantha Gill said: “Due to the nature of the incident, we have carried out an extensive, internal investigation in order to identify the causes and the policy changes and improvements required to ensure the ongoing care, safety and welfare of our children, staff and families.”

She said the nursery has been working with the relevant authorities and has been transparent with parents, providing an action plan for changes being made following the incident.

Ms Gill also confirmed a staff member directly involved with the incident “no longer works” at the nursery and has been reported.

She added: “Other staff involved have been through our disciplinary process and received disciplinary action as a result.

“This is the first incident and complaint, we have experienced in the seven years we have been providing our service, although we recognise it is one too many.

“Our priority is to make the swift and robust changes we have identified to ensure this type of incident will never happen again.”