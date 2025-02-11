Millionaire threatens legal action over huge quarry planned next to his castle outside Huntly

Millionaires who spent a fortune on a castle near Huntly are fighting plans for a huge new quarry a stone’s throw from their historic home.

The owners of Craig Castle are among the dozens of objectors pushing for the proposals to be axed amid concerns it would ruin the “tranquil spot” at Rhynie.

Leiths (Scotland) wants to dig up 30 acres of land – the equivalent of about 15 football pitches – and turn it into an excavation site for sand and gravel.

They say the Craig Farm area, outside Huntly, has been specifically selected as the “the quality and quantity of asphalt sand found there is unusual for Aberdeenshire”.

The family-run company is one of the main suppliers of building materials in the north, and owns 13 quarries, 10 concrete batching plants and seven asphalt production plants.

These include Blackhills Quarry in Cove and North Lasts Quarry in Peterculter for hard rock, as well as a sand and gravel one in Dyce and, up until recently, in Drumoak.

The latter, however, has now come to the end of its lifespan, with all of its resources exhausted – prompting the company’s search for a new location.

What exactly are the Huntly quarry plans – and why is it needed?

Leiths bosses say the quarry would help them meet demand amid depleted sand and gravel resources, which are needed to build homes, schools and community hospitals.

Under the proposals, the site off the B9002 road would be used to extract 650,000 tones over the course of 22 years.

It will operate between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday and between 7am and 1pm on Saturday, with two HGVs entering and exiting the quarry every two hours.

This brings the total of truck trips to 11 per day, and three at weekends.

Bosses add the operations will create three jobs, and help sustain the business for years to come.

Craig Castle owners say quarry will ruin their 16th-century home

But nearby residents worry the quarry will “ruin the peace and tranquillity” of the rural spot – with 46 residents raising concerns over potential noise, dust and excessive traffic.

Among the objectors are the owners of Craig Castle, Andrew and Britt Foreman, who will have to live 420 yards away from the sand and gravel pit if the plans are approved.

Their magnificent abode, which dates back to the 1500s, had been home to generations of the Gordon family.

It was purchased for more than £1 million in 2019, and came with 1,561 acres of land.

Mr and Mrs Foreman also bought the historic Auchindoir Kirk nearby when they snapped up the castle.

They are now expressing their “strongest possible objections” to the plans.

‘Structural issues will be worsened’

The letter to Aberdeenshire Council states: “Craig Castle is a Grade A listed historical medieval building, dating back over 500 years and a beautifully preserved example of a Scottish heritage castle.

“Auchindoir Kirk is a scheduled monument, dating back over 800 years.

“We are concerned that the existing settlement and structural issues with both buildings will be significantly worsened by the introduction of a quarry and heavy vehicles within close proximity.

“The dust and noise pollution that will be generated from a quarry will affect the future viability of the castle and grounds to support its charitable use.”

Huntly quarry could hinder plans to open Craig Castle for veterans

Mr Foreman explains that he wants to open parts of the landmark to the public, and its setting is “of vital importance”.

And he reveals that he is keen to use the building as a getaway for former service personnel struggling with their mental health.

The owner continues: “For the last two-and-a-half years, the site has become the home an ex-service Marine who, after leaving the forces with injuries, has suffered from severe PTSD.

“Talks are ongoing with charitable military organisations to expand our offerings to other ex-military, NHS and emergency servicemen and women dealing with PTSD and mental health issues.

“The application will ruin the peace and tranquillity that Craig Castle currently provides.”

Quarry plans could end up dragged into legal dispute over castle land

Mr Foreman adds that he signed a 20-year lease for the land from prior owner Alisdair Barlas in March 2022, just months before Mr Barlas died.

This was agreed “to continue the environmentally sympathetic farming of the land”.

He claims he is now ensnared in a red tape wrangle over the lease, which is destined to soon reach the courts.

And he argues that Leiths should not have been allowed to take the quarry proposal forward.

“This is likely to involve all parties in a lengthy legal dispute,” he warns.

Mr Foreman concludes: “We are duty bound to fight this application through the courts (if necessary) to protect its environmental and cultural heritage for future generations.”

Robert the Bruce descendant stands against quarry plans

Meanwhile, Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce – a direct descendant of Robert the Bruce – is also objecting to the plans.

The former convener of the Scottish Landowners Federation used to own the 2,000-acre Brucklay Estate near Maud.

He hailed Craig Castle as an “iconic building which stands in magnificent grounds” as he argued that its “existence will be put under threat by the planned quarry”.

However, Historic Environment Scotland and Built Heritage say there will be no significant impact as the quarry won’t be visible from the castle grounds.

And Aberdeenshire Council could be poised to rubber-stamp the scheme, with planning chiefs urging elected members to vote it through.

Mr Dingwall-Fordyce added: “I would dispute that the need for sand and gravel outweighs the potential environmental damage.”

Family of MBE worries about lorries ‘rumbling through quiet villages’

Other residents were more concerned with the overflow of traffic the quarry operations will bring in their otherwise quite area.

Leiths bosses stress they will make all the necessary arrangements to keep noise levels to a minimum, and add passing points along the HGV route to ensure people’s safety.

But Virginia Irvine-Fortescue, the wife of Grenville Irvine-Fortescue who was recently made an MBE, was not convinced this would be enough.

The Rhynie resident said: “In an area of no noise beyond natural wildlife and farming, there will be continuous industrial noise/beeping of the working vehicles.

“There will be noise of the heavy industrial traffic rumbling through the villages of Alford, Lumsden and Rhynie for six days a week, all year round, for 22 years.”

Grenville Irvine-Fortescue’s son Simon now lives in London but also objected.

He said: “Having lived between Rhynie and Lumsden for a number of years and now a regular visitor to the area, I have been privileged to enjoy this beautiful, quiet corner of the countryside for almost half of my life.

“There are serious concerns from many as to the adverse impact the quarry operations may have on these buildings of cultural and historic significance.”

Leiths plans described as ‘very realistic picture of hell’

Meanwhile, wheelchair-user Fiona Hudson lives in Lumsden and described the plan as “a very realistic picture of hell”.

She explained: “The size of the lorries on unsuitable narrow roads, carrying tons of gravel at speed, past houses and a junior school, bring noise and toxic pollution, and creates a very real danger to life, and my life.”

Victoria Nunn, who lives nearby, also worries that quarry lorries could become stuck in snow in the rural area.

She adds: “Whilst the road is on a main gritting route, during winter it is frequently overcome with snow which deeply covers passing places.

“This will make it considerably more difficult if not impossible for heavy goods vehicles to safely use the road in winter months.”

The quarry proposals will go before the Marr are committee next week, where councillors will have the final vote on whether they are to go ahead.

