Huntly mechanic fighting for future of under-threat garage that he ‘wants daughter to take over one day’

Hundreds of Huntly residents are backing Barron Automotive following a row with neighbours which has left the garage’s future in limbo.

The family-run firm could be forced to find a new home after Aberdeenshire Council refused permission to operate from its base on Meadow Street.

It came after complaints from neighbours about the noise coming from the workshop.

But managing director Nikki Dunbar has said the mechanics are planning to appeal the decision – and the business is allowed to stay open for a further three months while this takes place.

In a social media post, Nikki said it “means the world” to have the support of many residents in Huntly.

A petition was launched on Monday to save Barron Automotive, with hundreds of backers signing up within hours.

Why could Barron Automotive be forced to move?

The row all kicked off over a crucial piece of documentation.

The Huntly garage had forgotten to apply to turn the workshop into a business, and when Nikki and Robert tried to rectify this, neighbours had their say in letters of objection to the council.

Some locals said the noise coming from the garage was “horrendous” and “made them want to move”.

This resulted in the council rejecting the application, sparking doubt for the future of Barron Automotive.

Residents’ fight to keep Huntly garage

Following this debacle, locals have backed the garage in their droves.

A petition was set up on Monday to “Keep Barron Automotive open on Meadow Street”.

And supporters have taken to social media to support the cause too.

Nikki wrote: “I honestly can not thank you all enough for the huge amazing response we have had during this difficult time.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed with all the kind messages of support for us.

“The Barrons have been living and trading from here for over 90 years now and long may it continue.

“We hope our Daughter Charley Barron is going to be running this place when she’s older.”

What’s next for Barron Automotive?

The Barrons have revealed they are planning to appeal the decision from the council, and will continue operating in the meantime.

Nikki also stated that: “We would have loved to have been given to opportunity to rectify any issues had we been contacted and given the option to do so.

“A simple mediation or meeting could have solved any complaints or issues.

“We are more than happy to follow any rules and regulations set out to us by the council.”

