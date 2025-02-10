Gallery: Spectra displays leave Aberdeen after successful 11th year in city

A giant slinky, an inflatable castle and huge neon letters have attracted more than 100,000 people to Aberdeen over the past four days.

Spectra – Scotland’s Festival of Light – took place in the Granite City for the 11th time between February 6 and 9.

Artists from across the world brought their illuminating displays to transform the city’s streets and public spaces – and entice families out of their homes on cold February nights.

After four successful days, with added entertainment from street performers, dancers and musicians, it is time for the festival to leave Aberdeen for 2025.

Council teams have been working hard throughout the day packing up the festival so the installations can move on to new events.

Visitors are now being asked to share their views on Spectra, which included a specially commissioned art piece by Scottish artist Council Baby, in pride of place at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Spectra gives city ‘a boost’

Some have already shared their feedback, with regular visitor Scott Morrice, from Aberdeen, saying: “Spectra is such a wonderful spectacle for the city.

“I come every year and it’s really great to see so many people out and about at a time when the city centre might need a bit of a boost.”

Fiona Doherty, an Aberdonian who now lives in Livingston, attended the festival for the first time after winning a social media competition.

She said: “It’s been amazing to visit Spectra.

“I’m originally from Aberdeen but previously never visited the festival, so it was great to have the opportunity to finally attend with my daughter after winning the competition.

“It’s been lovely to travel up from Livingston for the night.

“Taking the train made for a really easy and stress-free trip, with my little girl enjoying the views along the way as well as the lights and atmosphere of Spectra.

“We’ll definitely visit again in the future.”

Martin Greig, cultural spokesperson from Aberdeen City Council, added: “It’s great that thousands came out in such numbers to enjoy the festival.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity for people in the city to get together and make Spectra 2025 such a success.

“Many visitors have come to our wonderful city to experience the amazing images and sounds.

“I would like to thank the brilliantly talented artists who have created these inspiring artworks.”

Our photographer, Kami Thomson, has captured some of the hard work which goes into bringing Spectra to an end for the year.

