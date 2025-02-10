Gallery: Spectra displays leave Aberdeen after successful 11th year in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Spectra displays leave Aberdeen after successful 11th year in city

More than 100,000 visitors flocked to Aberdeen during the four-day event.

Dismantling of Sky Castle and other exhibits in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

By Ellie Milne

A giant slinky, an inflatable castle and huge neon letters have attracted more than 100,000 people to Aberdeen over the past four days.

Spectra – Scotland’s Festival of Light – took place in the Granite City for the 11th time between February 6 and 9.

Artists from across the world brought their illuminating displays to transform the city’s streets and public spaces – and entice families out of their homes on cold February nights.

After four successful days, with added entertainment from street performers, dancers and musicians, it is time for the festival to leave Aberdeen for 2025.

Council teams have been working hard throughout the day packing up the festival so the installations can move on to new events.

Visitors are now being asked to share their views on Spectra, which included a specially commissioned art piece by Scottish artist Council Baby, in pride of place at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Spectra gives city ‘a boost’

Some have already shared their feedback, with regular visitor Scott Morrice, from Aberdeen, saying: “Spectra is such a wonderful spectacle for the city.

“I come every year and it’s really great to see so many people out and about at a time when the city centre might need a bit of a boost.”

Fiona Doherty, an Aberdonian who now lives in Livingston, attended the festival for the first time after winning a social media competition.

She said: “It’s been amazing to visit Spectra.

“I’m originally from Aberdeen but previously never visited the festival, so it was great to have the opportunity to finally attend with my daughter after winning the competition.

“It’s been lovely to travel up from Livingston for the night.

“Taking the train made for a really easy and stress-free trip, with my little girl enjoying the views along the way as well as the lights and atmosphere of Spectra.

“We’ll definitely visit again in the future.”

Martin Greig, cultural spokesperson from Aberdeen City Council, added: “It’s great that thousands came out in such numbers to enjoy the festival.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity for people in the city to get together and make Spectra 2025 such a success.

“Many visitors have come to our wonderful city to experience the amazing images and sounds.

“I would like to thank the brilliantly talented artists who have created these inspiring artworks.”

Our photographer, Kami Thomson, has captured some of the hard work which goes into bringing Spectra to an end for the year.

Spectra leaves Aberdeen for 2025

Dismantling Ursula Lassos the Moon at Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dismantling of Futures on Broad Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The packing up after the four nights of Scotland’s Festival of Light, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dismantling of Futures on Broad Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson


