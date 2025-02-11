Exclusive: Specialist Aberdeen dog poo squad hired by council to dish out ON-THE-SPOT fines in blitz on messy streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Specialist Aberdeen dog poo squad hired by council to dish out ON-THE-SPOT fines in blitz on messy streets

The council has hired outside help after a continued rise in reports of rubbish and dog mess on Aberdeen's streets.

The new squad will bolster the council's own community warden ranks.
By Ross Hempseed

A new crack team of wardens will patrol the streets of Aberdeen, armed with the power to issue on-the-spot fines for littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

Due to a surge in complaints about litter and dog poo from residents across the Granite City, Aberdeen City Council is launching a new crackdown.

The local authority is paying the National Enforcement Solutions (NES) organisation to prowl the streets and punish offenders.

A team leader and five officers will be empowered to deliver fines to litter louts, fly tippers and people not picking up after their dog.

The team will be on patrol from Wednesday, February 12, to help clean up Aberdeen’s streets.

Culprits will be hit with an £80 fine for littering or an £80 fine for dog fouling—rising to £100 if unpaid—and a whopping £500 fine for fly-tipping.

Mark Wilson, community safety and city warden manager, said it will be fairly simple to issue fines on the spot for dog fouling and littering.

Having had success in England, NES wanted to bring its services to Scotland and, in particular, Aberdeen.

Mr Wilson said: “National Enforcement Solutions has offered an opportunity that hasn’t been done in Scotland yet, where they will come and issue notices which carry a cost.”

He hopes the sum raked in through fines will help to cover the costs of hiring the specialist squad.

But how will they know which areas to target?

Every complaint received from residents will be monitored to build a picture of which areas are most in need of attention.

The NES team will operate seven days a week, along with the council’s community wardens – who can often find themselves stretched as it is.

‘Targeted patrols’ will fill gap in service

Mr Wilson said: “The great thing is this new team is far more able to carry out targeted patrols than our current city wardens.

“The challenge facing our city wardens is that they have a multi-functional role. They can’t spend as much dedicated time and resources as NES. There are also fewer wardens than there once were.

“We have been responding to a rise in reports over a prolonged period. We had to come up with a new solution on how we tackle this issue.”

Wardens on the team are locally recruited and know the areas they will be patrolling, operating on both a “reactive and proactive” basis.

Mr Wilson added: “The key message is to encourage people to think responsibly about how they dispose of their waste.”

