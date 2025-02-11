EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen harbour yard to turn into Tall Ships outdoor concert venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen harbour yard to turn into Tall Ships outdoor concert venue

The freight yard will be transformed into one of Scotland's biggest outdoor music venues.

Aerial view of freight yard at Port of Aberdeen
The freight yard will be transformed into a music venue when the Tall Ships event sails into Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen.
By Ellie Milne

A dockside freight yard will be transformed into a 7,000-capacity music venue when the Tall Ships race into Aberdeen.

This summer, the Peterson Seabase at Port of Aberdeen will swap offshore cargo for entertainment between July 18 and 22.

The space at Waterloo Quay will become one of Scotland’s biggest outdoor music venues, with a festival stage, food outlets and bars.

It will host several major headline acts over three nights of ticketed events during the much-anticipated return of the Tall Ship Races to Aberdeen.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Bob Smith, operations manager of Peterson Energy Logistics, Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council's culture spokesman, and Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen. wearing hard hats at Peterson Seabase in Aberdeen
Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Bob Smith, operations manager of Peterson Energy Logistics, Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman, and Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

To accommodate the celebrations, supply chain company Peterson Energy Logistics will move its operations to one of the company’s other city locations.

Chris Coull, joint UK managing director, said: “As a proud Aberdeen and maritime business, we are delighted to have been able to make this space available for the city and its visitors so the Tall Ships can host these fantastic entertainment events.

“Many of us will remember the iconic Tall Ships events in the 1990s.

“It is wonderful that as a city we are once again having this opportunity to showcase our region to the world.”

Artist announcements and ticket details will be shared soon.

Aerial view of Port of Aberdeen
This aerial shot shows where the music venue will be located this summer. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Music venue being created in Aberdeen for Tall Ships Races

The new festival space will also host a programme of free events during the Tall Ships stint in the north-east, which is expected to attract a “massive audience from far and wide”.

Scottish headliners will provide the entertainment on the Sunday night following a packed schedule of family-friendly daytime activities.

Organisers have promised performances by local artists, ship bands and traditional sea shanty groups – keeping in line with the event’s maritime theme.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “There’s that famous line: ‘If you build it, they will come’ – and that’s exactly what is going to happen at Peterson Seabase.

Tall Ships berthing map
Curated at the Quayside will also be held during the Tall Ships Races. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

“Today there are thousands of tonnes of goods moving through the yard.

“In July it will see thousands of fans enjoying some of the top acts Scotland has to offer against a backdrop of a harbour packed with beautiful sailing ships.

“And it won’t just be Peterson Seabase which is transformed by the Tall Ships.

“This world-class event will bring a massive boost to our city’s economy and reputation that will create a lasting legacy.”

It was previously announced that part of the quayside will become home to 60 market stalls for Curated at the Quad during the event.

The stalls will be in a “prime position” along Regent Quay, Upper Dock and Blaikie’s Quay, and give local business and groups the chance to get involved.

Conversation