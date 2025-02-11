EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen harbour yard to turn into Tall Ships outdoor concert venue

A dockside freight yard will be transformed into a 7,000-capacity music venue when the Tall Ships race into Aberdeen.

This summer, the Peterson Seabase at Port of Aberdeen will swap offshore cargo for entertainment between July 18 and 22.

The space at Waterloo Quay will become one of Scotland’s biggest outdoor music venues, with a festival stage, food outlets and bars.

It will host several major headline acts over three nights of ticketed events during the much-anticipated return of the Tall Ship Races to Aberdeen.

To accommodate the celebrations, supply chain company Peterson Energy Logistics will move its operations to one of the company’s other city locations.

Chris Coull, joint UK managing director, said: “As a proud Aberdeen and maritime business, we are delighted to have been able to make this space available for the city and its visitors so the Tall Ships can host these fantastic entertainment events.

“Many of us will remember the iconic Tall Ships events in the 1990s.

“It is wonderful that as a city we are once again having this opportunity to showcase our region to the world.”

Artist announcements and ticket details will be shared soon.

The new festival space will also host a programme of free events during the Tall Ships stint in the north-east, which is expected to attract a “massive audience from far and wide”.

Scottish headliners will provide the entertainment on the Sunday night following a packed schedule of family-friendly daytime activities.

Organisers have promised performances by local artists, ship bands and traditional sea shanty groups – keeping in line with the event’s maritime theme.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “There’s that famous line: ‘If you build it, they will come’ – and that’s exactly what is going to happen at Peterson Seabase.

“Today there are thousands of tonnes of goods moving through the yard.

“In July it will see thousands of fans enjoying some of the top acts Scotland has to offer against a backdrop of a harbour packed with beautiful sailing ships.

“And it won’t just be Peterson Seabase which is transformed by the Tall Ships.

“This world-class event will bring a massive boost to our city’s economy and reputation that will create a lasting legacy.”

It was previously announced that part of the quayside will become home to 60 market stalls for Curated at the Quad during the event.

The stalls will be in a “prime position” along Regent Quay, Upper Dock and Blaikie’s Quay, and give local business and groups the chance to get involved.