Fraserburgh man threatened to run over partner who he thought was cheating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh man threatened to run over partner who he thought was cheating

Ramunas Letukas threatened his partner after she broke things off and he suspected she had found someone else.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fraserburgh man who believed he was being cheated on has been fined after threatening to run over his former partner.

Ramunas Letukas appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for sentencing after he admitted engaging in abusive behaviour which targeted his then-partner over the course of six months last year.

The court heard the 41-year-old would repeatedly contact the woman to ask where she was and who she was with, and on one occasion visited her home three times in one day.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said the pair had been together for 19 years before Letukas was told things were over.

She said when Letukas, of Covesea Crescent, was told he would not be allowed to visit the family home to collect personal belongings following the break-up in January he began shouting over the phone, calling her a “s***” and a “b****”

‘I will run you over with my car’

Then, in April, when his former partner underwent a medical procedure and his attempts to look after her were rebuffed he made threats on her life.

Ms Stewart said: “The accused has requested to take care of her which she declined.

“He then began to message and call her multiple times on a daily basis questioning where she has been and who she was with, calling her a s*** when she refused to answer his questions.”

In addition to this, he told her: “Don’t make plans for the future.”

He also told her: “If I see you crossing the street I will run you over with my car.”

The number of calls increased heading into the summer and at one stage Letukas turned up at her home uninvited three times over the course of a single day.

In another instance, he entered the home and began searching rooms before leaving to take their children to school. A mobile phone belonging to his former partner was later seized from him by police.

Acceptance

Marianne Milligan, his defence agent, said her client “accepted” his behaviour at the time was unacceptable.

“He thought his partner was cheating on him and this is where it all stemmed from,” she said.

“He accepts what he pled guilty to.

“He accepts the relationship is over between him and his partner.”

Fining Letukas £790 for the offence, Sheriff Craig Findlater told him the court takes a “dim view” on domestic abuse.

He did not make a non-harassment order, which would have prevented Letukas from contacting his victim, after hearing from both the Crown and Mrs Milligan that his former partner was not supportive of one.