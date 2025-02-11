Fraserburgh man threatened to run over partner who he thought was cheating

A Fraserburgh man who believed he was being cheated on has been fined after threatening to run over his former partner.

Ramunas Letukas appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for sentencing after he admitted engaging in abusive behaviour which targeted his then-partner over the course of six months last year.

The court heard the 41-year-old would repeatedly contact the woman to ask where she was and who she was with, and on one occasion visited her home three times in one day.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said the pair had been together for 19 years before Letukas was told things were over.

She said when Letukas, of Covesea Crescent, was told he would not be allowed to visit the family home to collect personal belongings following the break-up in January he began shouting over the phone, calling her a “s***” and a “b****”

‘I will run you over with my car’

Then, in April, when his former partner underwent a medical procedure and his attempts to look after her were rebuffed he made threats on her life.

Ms Stewart said: “The accused has requested to take care of her which she declined.

“He then began to message and call her multiple times on a daily basis questioning where she has been and who she was with, calling her a s*** when she refused to answer his questions.”

In addition to this, he told her: “Don’t make plans for the future.”

He also told her: “If I see you crossing the street I will run you over with my car.”

The number of calls increased heading into the summer and at one stage Letukas turned up at her home uninvited three times over the course of a single day.

In another instance, he entered the home and began searching rooms before leaving to take their children to school. A mobile phone belonging to his former partner was later seized from him by police.

Acceptance

Marianne Milligan, his defence agent, said her client “accepted” his behaviour at the time was unacceptable.

“He thought his partner was cheating on him and this is where it all stemmed from,” she said.

“He accepts what he pled guilty to.

“He accepts the relationship is over between him and his partner.”

Fining Letukas £790 for the offence, Sheriff Craig Findlater told him the court takes a “dim view” on domestic abuse.

He did not make a non-harassment order, which would have prevented Letukas from contacting his victim, after hearing from both the Crown and Mrs Milligan that his former partner was not supportive of one.