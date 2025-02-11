REVEALED: Victoria’s Secret plans £500,000 makeover of Union Square unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

REVEALED: Victoria’s Secret plans £500,000 makeover of Union Square unit

The lingerie giant is advertising for staff in Aberdeen.

By Ross Hempseed
Victoria's Secret is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock/Pius Koller
Victoria's Secret is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock/Pius Koller

Lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret has launched a bid to open a new Aberdeen store.

The brand is searching for a manager to lead the Aberdeen shop ahead of the refit and opening.

Known for its infamous fashion shows, the firm already has two branches in Scotland—at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter and Glasgow’s Buchanan Street.

Selling affordable yet luxurious lingerie, Victoria’s Secret is now setting its sights on the north-east as a new, untapped market.

The Press and Journal reported that Superdry in Union Square will close at the end of this week.

As one of the stalwarts of Union Square, the British brand has been a staple in the centre for more than 15 years.

There is hope for Superdry fans, as the brand hopes to maintain a presence in the Granite City away from Union Square.

Superdry has announced its closing its Union Square store.
Superdry has announced the closing of its Union Square store. Image: Supplied.

A planning application submitted to Aberdeen City Council revealed that the new tenants intend to give the unit a £500,000 makeover.

Ultimately, this will transform the unit into the newest Victoria’s Secret store.

It is just one of several changes happening in Union Square, with Hollister and FatFace also shutting up shop.

The Press and Journal recently revealed that Hobbs would be moving from the Bon Accord Centre into the Hollister unit.

No official confirmation has been made by Victoria’s Secret; however, the company is advertising positions including store manager and assistant store manager.

The new store’s location corresponds with the current Superdry store in Union Square.

The advert describes the brand as a “specialist retailer of fashion-inspired signature lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care.”

Victoria’s Secret has been approached for comment.

