REVEALED: Victoria’s Secret plans £500,000 makeover of Union Square unit

Lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret has launched a bid to open a new Aberdeen store.

The brand is searching for a manager to lead the Aberdeen shop ahead of the refit and opening.

Known for its infamous fashion shows, the firm already has two branches in Scotland—at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter and Glasgow’s Buchanan Street.

Selling affordable yet luxurious lingerie, Victoria’s Secret is now setting its sights on the north-east as a new, untapped market.

The Press and Journal reported that Superdry in Union Square will close at the end of this week.

As one of the stalwarts of Union Square, the British brand has been a staple in the centre for more than 15 years.

There is hope for Superdry fans, as the brand hopes to maintain a presence in the Granite City away from Union Square.

A planning application submitted to Aberdeen City Council revealed that the new tenants intend to give the unit a £500,000 makeover.

Ultimately, this will transform the unit into the newest Victoria’s Secret store.

It is just one of several changes happening in Union Square, with Hollister and FatFace also shutting up shop.

The Press and Journal recently revealed that Hobbs would be moving from the Bon Accord Centre into the Hollister unit.

No official confirmation has been made by Victoria’s Secret; however, the company is advertising positions including store manager and assistant store manager.

The new store’s location corresponds with the current Superdry store in Union Square.

The advert describes the brand as a “specialist retailer of fashion-inspired signature lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care.”

Victoria’s Secret has been approached for comment.