Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Give your mum the ultimate Mother’s day gift – her picture on the side of an Aberdeen bus

Aberdonians will be able to displaying heartfelt messages on buses across the Granite City. 

By Michelle Henderson
Purple double decker bus in Aberdeen.
First Bus have launched a unique campaign to celebrate Mother's Day in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Are you looking for a unique gift this Mother’s Day?

Well, First Bus could have the perfect idea for you.

Transport bosses have launched a unique campaign to mark the annual occasion, by displaying heartfelt messages on buses across Aberdeen.

Aberdonians looking to shout about how great their mum is can display their mother’s picture alongside a heartfelt message on the side of buses roaming the city.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus Scotland, said the campaign will be a ‘unique chance’ to showcase your appreciation.

He said: “We are thrilled to launch this heartfelt campaign for Mother’s Day, inviting customers from Glasgow and Aberdeen to share what they love about their mums.

“Chocolates and flowers are nice but this is a really unique chance to show your mum how much she means to you and give her something she’ll never forget this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day bus competition in Aberdeen

“We can’t wait to see the faces of these extraordinary mothers as they see their special message in large scale this Mother’s Day.”

Blue double decker First Bus.
You could be in with a chance to showcase your love for your mum on an Aberdeen bus. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

The competition invites people to share:

  • The image of their mum to be used.
  • The reasons she’s so loved.
  • A special message to celebrate her.

These could then be displayed in the advertising space on the side of selected buses in the city.

Applicants can enter the competition on the First Bus website.

Entrants have until the close of play on February 24.

