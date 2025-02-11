Ballater restaurant shortlisted in Michelin Guide

A Ballater restaurant has become a national treasure as it’s shortlisted in the Michelin Guide.

Fish Shop has been named one of the best for quality in The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

Earning the Bib Gourmand Restaurants distinction, the Aberdeenshire restaurant is one of 36 locations to receive the honour.

The title recognises establishments that offer good food at a good price, sharing the spirit of generosity and commitment to quality cooking.

Fish Shop in Ballater is the most northerly restaurant to make the shortlist.

Owner Jasmine Sherry also walked away with a special award.

Ballater restaurant delighted by Michelin Guide recognition

Taking to social media, staff at the Ballater restaurant said they were “thrilled and humbled” by the recognition.

They wrote: “We are truly thrilled and humbled to have received not only a Bib Gourmand at this year’s Michelin Guide announcement but also our very own @jazzbowles won the Service Award.

“We always think Jas and Marcus and the Fish Shop team provide the best possible experience and to have it recognised by Michelin Guide is wonderful.

“‘Combine this wonderful, caring service with the great-value cooking that has seen the restaurant also awarded a Bib Gourmand, and you have a brilliant all round package’.

“Only in its second year but hopefully with many more to come, Fish Shop Ballater prides itself on its sense of place, community, sustainability and showcasing of the finest Scottish seafood.”

It marks the latest accolade for the north-east eatery.

In April 2024, the Fish Shop restaurant was named one of the best in the world by Condé Nast Traveller.

The popular venue was featured alongside 28 destinations from across the globe including France, Italy and the USA.

Special award for Ballater owners

The team spearheading the Ballater restaurant have also been recognised for their contributions by way of a special award.

Michelin inspectors awarded Jasmine Sherry, who owns the business with her husband Marcus, the Michelin Service Award.

In a statement on the list, inspectors said her ‘strong leadership’ has created ‘indefinable magic’. It said her friendly service left customers wanting more.

Describing the premises as ‘utterly delightful’ they wrote: “Great service plays a crucial role in creating that indefinable magic which makes dining out such a pleasure.

“This is clearly understood by Jasmine Sherry and her team at the utterly delightful Fish Shop.

“As a manager, Jasmine is omnipresent and strikes the perfect balance between strong leadership and approachable friendliness, allowing the team to work in such a genuine, charming way.”

Have you been to Fish Shop? Let us know in the comments below.