Government APPROVES Wendy’s drive-thru plans for Alba Gate site in Stoneywood – as council planning gurus trashed for refusal

US burger chain Wendy’s could soon open a second Aberdeen venue at Stoneywood as government officials approve the Alba Gate redevelopment.

CoCity lodged plans to knock down the former Helix Offshore building and replace it with two restaurants, four business units and 24 EV charging points in 2023.

Bosses claimed the Stoneywood Park development would include the creation of the “largest EV charging hub in the north-east”.

Councillors narrowly voted to reject the proposal in May, saying the project doesn’t comply with national planning policy on drive-thrus and out of town retail.

But government officials have now overturned their decision to prevent the building that is often a target of vandalism and fly-tipping from deteriorating even further.

Solicitors slam council for refusing Stoneywood proposal

Representing CoCity, solicitors Brodies argued the plan would turn the derelict building into a “community focus” for Stoneywood and Dyce.

The law firm also revealed developers have already struck a deal with burger chain Wendy’s to take on one of the new restaurants if the plan was approved.

This would be the fast chain’s second venue in the Granite City, after they recently unveiled plans to move into the JD Sport unit on Union Street.

Solicitors made the point that the Stoneywood site was specifically chosen as it was “perfect” for both passing and local traffic.

And they believed Aberdeen City Council’s assessment of the proposal was “flawed”.

Supporting papers stated: “It has assessed the drive-thru on its own, decided that it will generate non-sustainable transport trips and refused the entirety of the development.

“The overall aim of reducing car usage should not be used to refuse a development which is in an acknowledged sustainable and accessible location.”

Reporter backed redevelopment of ‘significant eyesore’

After reviewing the appeal papers, government officer Andrew Fleming argued the council had no grounds to refuse the proposal.

His comments pointed out that there is no policy to prevent such a development from being built in this specific area.

“Due to its location, it would be likely to be used by visitors from a wider area than just the surrounding business and industrial area,” he said.

“Whilst this creates some tension with policy, I do not consider that the EV charging hub would be incompatible with the business function and character of the area.”

Do you think the right decision has been made? Share your views in our comments section below

Mr Fleming also welcomed the transformation of the Alba Gate site, claiming it is a “significant eyesore and safety hazard”.

The building has sat empty for more than three years after attempts to find a new tenant were unsuccessful.

Mr Fleming added: “Since the building has lain vacant, it has been broken into, vandalised and set on fire.

“I observed fly-tipping on the site during my site inspection…Without redevelopment, such activity is likely to continue.”

Benefits to Alba Gate transformation

The reporter noted the proposal would create 30 jobs and bring around £2.5 million to the local economy over the next three to five years.

And, he believed this was the best solution for the site as there was a “clear lack of demand” for bringing the building back into business use.

Mr Fleming added: “The site’s location lends itself to the proposed mix of uses without impacting on the operation of the industrial estate.

“It provides important amenity and economic benefits for the surrounding area as well as benefits derived from the EV charging hub.”

Read more: