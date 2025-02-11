What next as Aberdeen bus gate crowdfunder smashes £35k target?

Traders have reached a milestone in their fight against the Aberdeen bus gates that have been blamed for a string of shop closures in the city centre.

A crowdfunder was launched last month in a bid to raise £35,000 which would be used to take Aberdeen City Council to court over the controversial measures.

Business owners said this was a last resort to push councillors to change their tune and lift the bans after their desperate pleas for mercy were dismissed time and time again.

Within days, thousands of pounds were poured into the pot – with top solicitor Alasdair Sutherland confident he could secure a win for traders.

He argues the local authority’s case is riddled with legal loopholes, which would be easily – and “successfully” – challenged in front of a judge.

And now, just three weeks after the drive was launched, businesses have smashed their fundraising target, taking their crusade one step closer to the legal arena.

Who has donated to the Aberdeen bus gate crowdfunder so far?

Led by veteran shop owner Norman Esslemont, the crowdfunder has so far attracted overwhelming support from institutions all across the city.

Some of the more prominent names to have pledged cash towards the initiative are Aberdeen’s Douglas Hotel and McGinty’s Group, which run several high street venues – and will operate the new city centre food and drink market.

The word has spread even further than that, however, with west end Cafe Cognito and Holburn Street’s Caber Coffee also adding their bit.

In total, more than 600 people have already chipped in with whatever they can offer, and Mr Esslemont believes the numbers are only going to grow.

He added: “It has been a rewarding but challenging journey, and the consistent message coming through is that the council is totally out of touch with their voters.

“This couldn’t have been done without the unrelenting efforts of many people – too numerous to mention – and of course all the donors.

“Court cases can be very difficult to budget for, so it makes sense to keep the fundraiser going and continue filling the war chest.”

What happens now that the ‘war chest’ has a decent amount of cash?

Traders, supported by Mr Sutherland, are now pressing forward with building a case against Aberdeen City Council.

This, they say, will could become official soon – unless local authority chiefs reopen talks on potentially tweaking the bus gates.

Mr Sutherland also continues to work in the background, putting pressure on council solicitors to reveal the legal advice and show proof for their unyielding confidence.

The council’s legal team previously said they are “not concerned” over court battle threats and insisted all matters regarding the bus gates are “lawful”.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson again stressed traders still wish to avoid the courts, and used the occasion to reiterate his plea to council leaders.

“Please, pause and think again,” he said.

“The depth of anger and fear for the future among city centre traders and ordinary people has not gone away.

“If anything, the opposition to bus gates is growing, as demonstrated by the sheer volume of people putting their hand in their pocket to support Norman Esslemont’s crowdfunding drive.

“It is not in anyone’s interest for this sorry situation to be played out in a court of law.”

And what about the Aberdeen bus gate crowdfunder – is that still on?

The crowdfunder will remain open for another five days, with the target now pushed to £49,000.

Mr Esslemont added that every extra penny is very much needed and of use as they push on with their “battle for justice”.

It comes just weeks after Style For Your Shape owner Victoria Mutch abandoned her Schoolhill store for Trinity Centre, claiming the bus gates are hammering her trade.

The Esslemont restaurant and bar on Union Street will also shut next Saturday, with the city centre traffic bans said to have played a key role in its demise.

You can read more about the campaign and donate here.

