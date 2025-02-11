Where are Huntly’s heritage lights? £20k needed for restoration as lampposts removed from town centre

Heritage lights in The Square in Huntly have been removed as a local heritage group tries to raise funds to restore them to their former glory.

Huntly is known for its small-town charm, making it a popular destination for visitors to the north-east.

The Victorian-style streetlights around The Square are a popular part of the centre, though, despite their appearance, were only installed in 2000.

They are much loved by Huntly townsfolk, who have been embroiled in a battle to save them from removal.

In February 2024, Aberdeenshire Council announced plans to remove the lights due to safety concerns.

Huntly councillor Jeff Goodhall acted as a mediator between the council and local groups to try to find a solution.

According to Mr Goodhall, the lights were deemed “too rusty and wobbly” by council officers.

They had apparently been damaged as a result of a number of minor bumps with vehicles over time.

The council insisted there was already sufficient lighting in The Square and so the heritage lights did not require replacing.

This caused significant anger among members of the Huntly community.

What measures have been deployed to save the lights?

In response to the news that the lights might be removed and never return, resident Laura McNeil began a petition to save them.

She described the lights as “an integral part of the town’s identity and heritage”.

Nearly 1,300 people signed the petition.

Mr Goodhall, along with councillor Gwyneth Petrie, fought to save the lights, and soon the council agreed to “gift” them to the Heritage Group, which was specifically set up to handle the restoration.

Where are the streetlights?

Workers were spotted on Monday dismantling the lights and placing them on a flatbed truck for transport.

They are now in the hands of the Heritage Group, which is working to raise funds to carry out repairs and have them reinstalled.

Only nine needed to be inspected, as one had been installed just six years ago.

The lone streetlight, he says, looks “forlorn” now without the others.

Mr Goodhall also confirmed that a local company had already completed the base plates for the lights.

How important are the lights?

The lights are a staple, featuring prominently in many photos taken at The Square in Huntly.

Mr Goodhall said: “The lights are baked into the soul of Huntly.

“They should be looked after, retained and replaced.

“The lights are now the responsibility of the Heritage Group, and hopefully, with some goodwill, they will get the funds to have them properly restored and put back into place in the heart of Huntly.”

Why does the Heritage Group need £20,000?

On January 26, a crowdfunding campaign was launched to raise £20,000 towards the restoration of the lights.

Each light needs a full examination to make it “future-proof”.

According to the crowdfunding campaign: “The community have rallied together, and local businesses Motive Fabricators, eblast and R&M have offered support to fabricate new columns to secure them for another 70 years, properly clean and repaint the lights, and also help with transportation.”

Why is the council not footing the bill?

Mr Goodhall confirmed that, despite the uproar from residents, the council would not be paying for the repairs, having wanted them removed initially.

He said: “The council is cash-strapped and the lights around The Square are sufficient.”

In addition to the heritage lights, there are also modern streetlights that provide plenty of light at night.