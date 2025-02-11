Where are Huntly’s heritage lights? £20k needed for restoration as lampposts removed from town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Where are Huntly’s heritage lights? £20k needed for restoration as lampposts removed from town centre

The lights are a well-known feature in the Huntly town centre.

By Ross Hempseed
Workmen in high-vis vests work to remove heritage lights from The Square in Huntly, with the help of a crane.
A team takes down Huntly's heritage lights. Image: Bryan Morrison/DC Thomson

Heritage lights in The Square in Huntly have been removed as a local heritage group tries to raise funds to restore them to their former glory.

Huntly is known for its small-town charm, making it a popular destination for visitors to the north-east.

The Victorian-style streetlights around The Square are a popular part of the centre, though, despite their appearance, were only installed in 2000.

They are much loved by Huntly townsfolk, who have been embroiled in a battle to save them from removal.

In February 2024, Aberdeenshire Council announced plans to remove the lights due to safety concerns.

Huntly councillor Jeff Goodhall acted as a mediator between the council and local groups to try to find a solution.

According to Mr Goodhall, the lights were deemed “too rusty and wobbly” by council officers.

They had apparently been damaged as a result of a number of minor bumps with vehicles over time.

The heritage lights to the forefront as Huntly Farmers Market takes place
The heritage lights frame Huntly Farmers Market. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The council insisted there was already sufficient lighting in The Square and so the heritage lights did not require replacing.

This caused significant anger among  members of the Huntly community.

What measures have been deployed to save the lights?

In response to the news that the lights might be removed and never return, resident Laura McNeil began a petition to save them.

She described the lights as “an integral part of the town’s identity and heritage”.

Nearly 1,300 people signed the petition.

Mr Goodhall, along with councillor Gwyneth Petrie, fought to save the lights, and soon the council agreed to “gift” them to the Heritage Group, which was specifically set up to handle the restoration.

Where are the streetlights?

Workers were spotted on Monday dismantling the lights and placing them on a flatbed truck for transport.

They are now in the hands of the Heritage Group, which is working to raise funds to carry out repairs and have them reinstalled.

Only nine needed to be inspected, as one had been installed just six years ago.

The lone streetlight, he says, looks “forlorn” now without the others.

Mr Goodhall also confirmed that a local company had already completed the base plates for the lights.

Heritage lights in Huntly. Image: DC Thomson.

How important are the lights?

The lights are a staple, featuring prominently in many photos taken at The Square in Huntly.

Mr Goodhall said: “The lights are baked into the soul of Huntly.

“They should be looked after, retained and replaced.

“The lights are now the responsibility of the Heritage Group, and hopefully, with some goodwill, they will get the funds to have them properly restored and put back into place in the heart of Huntly.”

Why does the Heritage Group need £20,000?

On January 26, a crowdfunding campaign was launched to raise £20,000 towards the restoration of the lights.

Each light needs a full examination to make it “future-proof”.

Workmen took down the lights on Monday. Image Bryan Morrison/DC Thomson.

According to the crowdfunding campaign: “The community have rallied together, and local businesses Motive Fabricators, eblast and R&M have offered support to fabricate new columns to secure them for another 70 years, properly clean and repaint the lights, and also help with transportation.”

Why is the council not footing the bill?

Mr Goodhall confirmed that, despite the uproar from residents, the council would not be paying for the repairs, having wanted them removed initially.

He said: “The council is cash-strapped and the lights around The Square are sufficient.”

In addition to the heritage lights, there are also modern streetlights that provide plenty of light at night.

Conversation