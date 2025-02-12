Fires in Focus: We reveal causes of January’s high-profile fires in our area

A faulty heater caused a huge fire that destroyed a garage near Pittodrie last month, a new report has revealed.

Fire crews were called to Merkland Road East at 7.50am on January 22 to fight the blaze that damaged the building of Stag Motors and Pittodrie Car Stadium.

Nobody was hurt as no one was on site at the time of the morning.

Police evacuated scores of nearby homes amid fears the fire could spread or residents might be affected by smoke.

Aberdeen City Council said about 95 neighbours sought refuge at a rest centre at Aberdeen Sports Village, including families with pets.

Council chiefs also arranged hot meals and emergency overnight accommodation for those in need.

The new Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigation report said the main cause of the fire was a fault in a diesel heater and it began accidentally.

The blaze began in the shop room/showroom/display hall, the report said.

It added that the items that ignited first were structural fixtures and fittings and that petrol and oil products spread the fire “rapidly”.

One “dangerous” substance was present during the fire.

That was acetylene, which is used to produce a flame with enough heat to melt and join metals.

Firefighters arrived at the scene less than five minutes after being called – and they found the whole building on fire.

Sixteen fire appliances attended in total.

We reported in the days after the fire how Pittodrie Car Stadium posted a message on its website thanking people for their support.

They added: “We’re devastated that our family business was lost, but we’re starting to rebuild.”

Aulton Court, Seaton Crescent, Aberdeen

We reported how a fire tore through the communal area of a block of flats on Seaton Crescent in Aberdeen around 8pm January 20.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, while several others were treated by paramedics.

A new fire service report said the blaze was started deliberately.

According to the report, a person went into the corridor on the 12th floor and lit some paper or card – and it spread to furniture.

However, there was no rapid growth and no dangerous substances were involved.

That helped firefighters contain the fire to one floor.

The report said firefighters rescued one man, who was trapped by smoke.

Fire officers gave him an oxygen mask and carried him out of the property.

He had sustained an injury as a result of “another medical condition” aside from the effects of the fire.

The person was taken to hospital and “the injuries appear to be slight,” said the report.

Paramedics assessed six other people at the scene.

One of the residents, Nicola Rae, told us how the fire affected residents.

Aulton Court’s alarm system functioned well and four fire appliances attended the scene, the report said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”

Palmerston Road, Aberdeen

We reported how fire crews were called to a flat fire on Palmerston Road just before 6pm on January 6.

According to a new fire service report, the fire began in the living room of a flat when a flame set fire to furniture.

The alarm was raised immediately and fire crews attended in under five minutes.

Damage was limited to the room where the fire began and there were no casualties.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on January 14.”

Sadiq Waleed Azad, 24, of Aberdeen, appeared in private at the court on January 14 and made no plea to an accusation of wilful fireraising.

Azad was remanded in custody and the date of his next court appearance is to be confirmed.

Bob Cooney Court, Berryden, Aberdeen

We reported how fire crews attended a blaze in a ground-floor flat on Bob Cooney Court in Berryden at 4.45pm on January 8.

According to a new fire service report, the fire began in a kitchen when a “combustible textile item” – thought to be a tea towel – was placed too close to a cooker.

The report said a factor contributing to the start of the fire was “distraction”.

Two adults and two children were there during the fire.

Firefighters rescued all four after using “forcible entry tools” to get into the flat.

Nobody was injured.

Greenlaw Road, Chapelton of Elsick near Portlethen

We reported on January 8 how a large explosion has rocked an Aberdeenshire community after a fire broke out at a housing construction site.

According to a new fire service report, the fire started when a previous fire reignited and was accidental.

The blaze was caused when structural or internal fittings ignited, fueled by solid materials such as wood, coal and card.

A witness saw the fire immediately after it started and called 999.

Two firefighting appliances attended and contained the damage to one property.

Nobody was injured.

Station Road, Garmouth

We reported on January 5 how fire crews had been called to a residential property on Station Road after they received reports of a house fire just before 1pm.

According to a new fire service report, the blaze began in the kitchen and was accidental.

The fire began when internal fittings ignited, powered by a gas cylinder associated with central heating equipment.

There was a rapid fire growth – and explosions – due to gases.

The fire spread to affect more than two floors and caused significant damage to the property.

However, there were no casualties, and the household occupants were a couple over pensionable age.

Six firefighting appliances were deployed.

In next month’s Fires and Focus, we will bring you more information about what led to three fires in January and others in February.