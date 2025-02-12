Exclusive first look at world’s biggest Top Gear car collection coming to Grampian Transport Museum

The world’s largest Top Gear car collection is coming to the north-east this year, with Grampian Transport Museum making a “bombshell” acquisition.

Some of the show’s most iconic vehicles will be on display in Alford, including the indestructible Toyota Hilux.

Visitors will even be able to see the amphibious cars that the trio put through hell in an attempt to cross the channel.

The exhibition was previously on display in Hampshire, and the future of these much-loved motors was thrown into doubt when owners announced its closure in October.

But now fans of the show can breathe a sigh of relief, with the Alford-based conservers making sure the (in)famous vehicles will survive yet another change of scenery.

I was given an exclusive sneak peek at the collection ahead of the grand opening. We reveal:

Which vehicles you will be able to see as a blast from the Top Gear past

The manager’s shocked reaction when he sealed the deal

And when fans can visit to see the vehicles for themselves

What Top Gear cars will be on display?

Being a Top Gear fan myself, I jumped at the chance to see some of the cars which defined my Sunday evenings for years.

And the moment I walk in, the memories start flooding back.

I stroll around the collection and I’m once again that keen five-year-old, keeping my eyes locked on the screen as James, Jeremy and Richard trashed cars left, right and centre.

The brains behind the scenes at Grampian Transport Museum have managed to get their hands on some of the show’s most recognisable vehicles.

One of them is the legendary Toyota Hilux, which fans will remember for its unyielding reluctance to die after being put through its paces by the excitable trio.

Despite the truck being put out to sea, put on top of a skyscraper during a controlled explosion, and having a caravan dropped on it, the plucky four-by-four still survived…

The infamous amphibious cars which crossed the channel (well, one of them did!) are also in Alford – much to my delight.

They are, however, undergoing extensive conservation after Jeremy had the bright idea to fill the engine bay of the “Nissunk” with expanding foam.

Another “unique” looking vehicle on display is the Hammerhead Eagle I-Thrust, or more commonly known as “Geoff”.

The trio’s attempt at making their own electric car didn’t go exactly to plan, with the indicator draining the battery much more than your standard EV would.

Jokes aside, it’s perhaps better that manufacturers don’t seek advice from them.

As I explore the 18 vehicles the museum bosses have now become proud owners of – each better than the last – my eyes drift towards one peculiar car (if you can call it that).

A highlight of the collection is the P45, which is the “world’s smallest car”.

I admit – I couldn’t resist the temptation to try and get it…an attempt that was hard but successful, although I did wish I was once again that five-year-old.

The exhibition also includes the Jaguar XJS that was converted into a train, as well as a dozen more former staples of Sunday night TV.

How did the museum get hold of iconic Top Gear cars?

After my tour around these motors, I sat down with the men responsible for bringing this once in a lifetime opportunity to the north-east.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy, and chairman of Grampian Transport Museum Jason Dorey, still can’t believe they got the deal over the line.

Beaming with excitement, Ross recalls how the group managed to pull this off.

The 34-year-old explains: “It was when I saw the post on Facebook, saying that it was the last chance to see the Top Gear exhibition at Beaulieu.

“I said to our assistant curator Nick: ‘Have you seen this? Wouldn’t it be really cool if we managed to get hold of these’.”

He continues: “It was a massive long-shot, but I got in touch with their exhibitions curator who put me onto the right person to speak to at the BBC, and it sort of all went from there.

“After a good two to three months worth of negotiating back and forth, we managed to get it over the line.”

‘My god, we’ve actually pulled this off!’

Looking back on the past few months of hard work, Ross is still slightly in shock that the museum has managed to acquire these quirky motors.

And despite all of the reassurances from the BBC, he still found it hard to believe it would happen.

A big Top Gear fan himself, the museum manager recounts: “I’m not going to lie, I kept saying ‘Until I see them literally in front of me, I’m not going to believe this is actually happening’.

“When they started rolling up, I thought ‘My god, we’ve actually pulled this off!’

“We’ve been very lucky that our entire volunteer team has got behind it.”

What condition is the Top Gear car collection in?

It will come as no surprise to anyone that the vehicles aren’t exactly in pristine condition.

After all, they were put through demolitions, channel crossings, and the most damaging of all, Jeremy’s craftsmanship.

And this has proved quite the challenge for assistant curator Nick Webb…

“We’ve got to be realistic that the cars were battered through the challenges that they were in,” Ross chuckled.

“Beaulieu has had some of them for as long as 15 years as well.

“We’ve got that to contend with, some of them have been standing, and things will naturally decline when they’re standing and left like that.

“We’ve had to do things to them and conserve them, some of them quite extensively, and there is more work to be done.

“It’s part of what we do here. We conserve motoring heritage, so what better things to do that on than these vehicles.”

‘I remember watching the show.. To have those cars here is quite bizarre’

Jason, another avid viewer of the show, has also been instrumental in getting the cars on display in the north-east.

And he was quick to praise the team behind him which have made this impressive exhibition possible.

He grinned: “I remember watching Top Gear, and you see the Hilux hanging in the studio, and now it’s just sat here, it’s quite bizarre.

“There’s a very small team here and they all work so hard, and you want people to see and appreciate the displays, and what the team are trying to do.”

‘Bits of old script were still lying inside’ Top Gear car collection

This might be a new chapter for the smashed-up cars, but some remnants of their brief time in the spotlight appear to still live on.

When the vehicles arrived in Alford, Ross was shocked to uncover parts of Top Gear history that were thought to have been left behind…

The car-daft curator explains: “We’ve been having great fun rifling through all these vehicles.

“We’ve found bits of original script, all sorts of memorabilia and stuff that you actually watch the show back and find things from inside.

“Basically, everyone now is just answering each other with Top Gear one-liners.”

Are you planning a trip to see the collection? Let us know in our comments section below

When will the Top Gear exhibition be open?

There is still some of Jeremy’s handiwork to be undone on the vehicles, bosses say, but they are confident all will be ready for a grand opening on March 28.

I might be a tad biased, but I would say this is certainly an exhibition you wouldn’t want to miss – especially if you miss the classic BBC staple as much as I do.

And on that bombshell…

Read more: