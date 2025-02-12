Peterhead serial drug driver had cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis in his system

A Peterhead man has been banned from the roads for two years after taking a cocktail of drugs and getting behind the wheel.

Aleksander Pekalski appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to plead guilty to having three different drugs in his system when he was pulled over on two separate occasions last year.

The 20-year-old was first stopped by constables in the afternoon of March 18 after concerned witnesses raised the alarm after noticing his driving on Longside Road in the port.

“They noticed his pupils were dilated and his head and hands were constantly shaking,” fiscal depute Claire Stewart said.

He tested positive for benzoylecgonine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine, otherwise known as cocaine and ecstasy.

On another occasion, in the afternoon of August 23, Pekalski was once more pulled over by officers.

This time, he was driving on the A90 St Fergus to Peterhead road while under the influence of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.

Ms Stewart added: “They detected a smell of cannabis within the vehicle.”

Personal struggles

Defence agent Gregor Forbes said his client had turned to drugs to help deal with family troubles, but he accepted his guilt.

“He was feeling very low and turned to drugs,” he said.

“He is now in a relationship and his girlfriend is supportive.”

Mr Forbes added that Pekalski had also lost his job due to a drugs test at his work, but was now in local employment elsewhere.

Sheriff Craig Findlater, in addition to banning Pekalski from driving for two years, delivered a stark warning on his behaviour.

He said: “You put yourself and others are risk when you drive with drugs in your system.

“These offences are all serious matters that could have had devastating consequences for you and others.”

Pekalski, of Coral Gardens, will also have to complete 80 hours of unpaid work within the local community over the next year as part of his sentence.