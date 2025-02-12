Peterhead serial drug driver had cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis in his system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead serial drug driver had cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis in his system

Aleksander Pekalski appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to plead guilty to having three different drugs in his system when he was pulled over on two separate occasions last year.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead man has been banned from the roads for two years after taking a cocktail of drugs and getting behind the wheel.

Aleksander Pekalski appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to plead guilty to having three different drugs in his system when he was pulled over on two separate occasions last year.

The 20-year-old was first stopped by constables in the afternoon of March 18 after concerned witnesses raised the alarm after noticing his driving on Longside Road in the port.

“They noticed his pupils were dilated and his head and hands were constantly shaking,” fiscal depute Claire Stewart said.

He tested positive for benzoylecgonine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine, otherwise known as cocaine and ecstasy.

On another occasion, in the afternoon of August 23, Pekalski was once more pulled over by officers.

This time, he was driving on the A90 St Fergus to Peterhead road while under the influence of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.

Ms Stewart added: “They detected a smell of cannabis within the vehicle.”

Personal struggles

Defence agent Gregor Forbes said his client had turned to drugs to help deal with family troubles, but he accepted his guilt.

“He was feeling very low and turned to drugs,” he said.

“He is now in a relationship and his girlfriend is supportive.”

Mr Forbes added that Pekalski had also lost his job due to a drugs test at his work, but was now in local employment elsewhere.

Sheriff Craig Findlater, in addition to banning Pekalski from driving for two years, delivered a stark warning on his behaviour.

He said: “You put yourself and others are risk when you drive with drugs in your system.

“These offences are all serious matters that could have had devastating consequences for you and others.”

Pekalski, of Coral Gardens, will also have to complete 80 hours of unpaid work within the local community over the next year as part of his sentence.