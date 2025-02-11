Crying Fraserburgh serial shoplifter sent down despite pleas for a last chance

A prolific Fraserburgh shoplifter burst into tears after his pleas for a final chance fell on deaf ears and he was locked up for almost two years.

John McCormick, 33, became teary – and then abusive – as he pleaded with Sheriff Craig Findlater to be spared prison after he admitted to a series of thefts from in shops across Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

His shoplifting spree – carried out between April 2023 and January this year – targeted stores like Nickel and Dime, Tesco, and Asda and saw him making off with 27 blocks of cheese, vapes, electrical items and computer games. None of the items were recovered.

Defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw, told Peterhead Sheriff Court that his client had turned to crime as a way of feeding his partner and her children after their benefits were reduced “to nothing”.

A very bad situation

In addition to thefts at both Asda and Tesco, McCormick also broke into Peterhead’s TSB bank with the intent to steal.

Mr Burkinshaw said: “Mr McCormick was in a very bad situation at that point.

“He really had no particular family life.

“Things have not really got a lot better since then. He never really had any secondary education at all – it’s been a fairly brutal upbringing.

“He’s been, effectively, brought up on the streets.”

Describing McCormick as being in a “revolving door”, he added the period of offending was the longest his client had ever been out of prison.

“He has found it very difficult to reintegrate into the community due to being institutionalised,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“Mr McCormick accepts the drastic change needed in his lifestyle.

“I think he’s turned to stealing to feed the family. It’s a fairly low percentage (of money) he gets back.

“Mr McCormick is asking for a final chance.”

Throughout the hearing, McCormick interjected his lawyer’s mitigation with cries of “please” as he begged for a final opportunity to behave.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said the court system had repeatedly tried to give McCormick opportunities to prove he could adapt to a life away from crime.

He said he was aware that McCormick’s upbringing had impacted his adult life, but his lack of effort to seek professional help meant he was left with little alternative than to deliver a custodial sentence.

‘Noticeable lack of effort’ in community sentences

Sheriff Findlater said: “I sentenced you to further community-based orders in August last year for further matters which are now back before this court.

“The court, not just myself but another sheriff as well, have been trying to give you opportunities to be in the community.

“The court wanted you to have support and help in the community from the social work department.

“One then turns to look at the reports that have been put in, in relation to those community orders, and we see that the engagement from you is described as ‘minimal’ with a ‘noticeable lack of effort’ from you.

“That was the time to ask for help. Professionals wanted to work with you, they wanted to support you. That is their job.

“All of that was done to try and help and support you within the community. You did not engage and instead of engaging you committed further offences.

“Sentencing you to custody is not what I want to be doing at this stage, but the sheer volume of offending and the lack of effort from you to engage with the community-based orders has left me with no realistic alternative.”

In total, McCormick was handed 23 months for his crimes.

Tears turn to anger

McCormick’s partner, who attended the hearing and was also crying, was ejected from the courtroom by a police officer prior to the full sentence being delivered.

Her dismissal prompted McCormick, of Cortes Crescent, to begin shouting out for the opportunity to say goodbye to her before he was led away.

Turning to the sheriff, McCormick cried: “You just took everything away from me,” and “I’ve just lost everything”.

But his tears turned to anger as he was led off, telling the sheriff bluntly: “Thank you, you f****** horrible c***.”