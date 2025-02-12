Peterhead car dealer who drove while banned told he’s on a ‘shoogly peg’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead car dealer who drove while banned told he’s on a ‘shoogly peg’

Eduard Burdin was collared by police officers after deciding to reverse his car into the driveway while disqualified.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead car dealer has been warned that he faces losing his driving licence after getting behind the wheel while serving a ban.

Eduard Burdin appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to driving his BMW X5 on the night of January 7 last year.

The 33-year-old had been serving a driving ban at the time, but following drinks at a local pub decided to take over from his friend and attempted to reverse the vehicle into his driveway. It was then that officers approached the businessman.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court the offence happened at about 1am, when officers first spotted Burdin getting into a vehicle in the Queen Street area of Peterhead.

“They were aware this vehicle was associated with the accused so made their way to his home address,” she added.

“The accused was sitting in the driver’s seat with another male in the passenger seat.”

When asked to take a breath test, he replied “no”.

‘Hoist by his own petard’

His defence agent, Sam Milligan, said a driving ban would affect both Burdin and his family, with the car salesman bringing in around two to three thousand pounds each month.

He said: “He is married, he supports three children.

“He works, essentially, as a car dealer. By dint of that employment the money received is variable.”

Explaining the circumstances of the incident, Mr Milligan added a friend had driven Burdin to and from the bar before he took over himself for the final stretch of the journey – from the kerb to the house.

“He should have, of course, consented to roadside testing,” Mr Milligan said.

“Doubly, he should have provided a sample because he is then taken to Fraserburgh. Hoisted by his own petard might be the expression.”

‘Shoogly peg’

Sheriff Craig Findlater noted Burdin’s limited record and the effect a ban would have on his family.

Stopping short of banning him from the road, he imposed a 10-point endorsement.

“That will leave you, to use a good Scottish phrase, on a shoogly peg,” he said.

“You must have regard to that over the next few years.”

He also imposed a fine of £670 which Burdin, of Jan Mayen Drive, will repay at a rate of £100 per month.