Peterhead car dealer who drove while banned told he’s on a ‘shoogly peg’

A Peterhead car dealer has been warned that he faces losing his driving licence after getting behind the wheel while serving a ban.

Eduard Burdin appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to driving his BMW X5 on the night of January 7 last year.

The 33-year-old had been serving a driving ban at the time, but following drinks at a local pub decided to take over from his friend and attempted to reverse the vehicle into his driveway. It was then that officers approached the businessman.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court the offence happened at about 1am, when officers first spotted Burdin getting into a vehicle in the Queen Street area of Peterhead.

“They were aware this vehicle was associated with the accused so made their way to his home address,” she added.

“The accused was sitting in the driver’s seat with another male in the passenger seat.”

When asked to take a breath test, he replied “no”.

‘Hoist by his own petard’

His defence agent, Sam Milligan, said a driving ban would affect both Burdin and his family, with the car salesman bringing in around two to three thousand pounds each month.

He said: “He is married, he supports three children.

“He works, essentially, as a car dealer. By dint of that employment the money received is variable.”

Explaining the circumstances of the incident, Mr Milligan added a friend had driven Burdin to and from the bar before he took over himself for the final stretch of the journey – from the kerb to the house.

“He should have, of course, consented to roadside testing,” Mr Milligan said.

“Doubly, he should have provided a sample because he is then taken to Fraserburgh. Hoisted by his own petard might be the expression.”

‘Shoogly peg’

Sheriff Craig Findlater noted Burdin’s limited record and the effect a ban would have on his family.

Stopping short of banning him from the road, he imposed a 10-point endorsement.

“That will leave you, to use a good Scottish phrase, on a shoogly peg,” he said.

“You must have regard to that over the next few years.”

He also imposed a fine of £670 which Burdin, of Jan Mayen Drive, will repay at a rate of £100 per month.