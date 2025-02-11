‘The strongest boy I know’: Spiderman fan Fraser is his family’s own little superhero after cancer battle

Two months ago, Fraser Wood rang the bell at Royal Aberdeen’s Children Hospital to mark the end of his cancer treatment.

The seven-year-old had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as lymphoblastic lymphoma in August 2022.

And his treatment meant he had to undergo a gruelling 28 months of chemotherapy and 30 blood transfusions.

Now in remission, the youngster has returned to Tullos Primary School full-time, started playing football and become the star of a new campaign for Cancer Research UK.

The young Spiderman fan has been presented with a Star Award from the charity for his courage throughout his diagnosis and treatment.

A photo of him smiling and holding this award will soon be on display on posters across 500 charity shops in the UK, including the Aberdeen superstore at the Beach Boulevard.

Fraser’s family hope sharing his story will help raise awareness of the award scheme so more youngsters can receive the recognition they deserve.

Tullos schoolboy Fraser Wood shares his story

Fraser first became ill during summer 2022 with his worried parents taking him to the GP several times as he the pale and lethargic youngster was left with no energy to play.

At first, it was thought he may have a virus but after he began struggling to breathe he was rushed to accident and emergency.

Instead of preparing for his first day at primary school, Fraser found himself being flown to the intensive care unit at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow at 2am.

The then four-year-old was diagnosed with cancer after X-rays showed fluid around his heart and lungs caused by a tumour pressing on blood vessels in his chest.

Fraser started his treatment hundreds of miles away from his home in Aberdeen and spent weeks at a time separated from his younger sister, Freya.

His mum, Louise Pope, said her son – who was unable to play with other children while receiving chemotherapy – is the strongest boy she knows.

“As we sat in hospital on his fifth birthday it was the start of the most heartbreaking two years of our lives,” she said.

“Fraser went through more in that time than most adults endure in a lifetime.

“His mobility deteriorated really quickly when he was first diagnosed with cancer and he struggled to walk.

“He lost his hair due to the chemotherapy treatment and was hit by infection after infection.

“He wasn’t able to play with other children because of the risk from infection.

“But Fraser was resilient. Fraser was my superhero from the start and I’m so proud of how he’s met head on every single challenge life has thrown at him.”

Star of Cancer Research campaign

After more than two years supporting their son through his cancer journey, Louise, 30, and dad Jensen Wood, 31, understand all too well the importance of scientific breakthroughs to help more children and young people survive cancer.

“Fraser is like a completely different child now,” Louise said.

“His hair has grown back and his energy has returned.

“It’s wonderful to watch him getting his strength back and to know that he’s come such a long way.

“We’re excited to see Fraser’s poster.

“Knowing Fraser’s story could make a difference to other children like him means so much to us, so we hope people will show their support.”

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, Lisa Adams, said: “A cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking at any age but it can be particularly devastating for youngsters.

“It has been an absolute privilege to celebrate Fraser’s courage with a Star Award after months of tough treatment.

“We’re honoured that he’s featuring in our campaign to help drive nominations for more inspirational children like him, so we can put them in the spotlight where they belong.

“Receiving a Star Award is a fantastic opportunity to show young people who have experienced cancer how incredibly special they are.”