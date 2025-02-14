Mastrick corner shop owner accused of ruse in bid to secure booze licence

Mastrick grocery shop bosses have been accused of plotting a cunning ruse in a bid to secure a booze licence – months after their last try was rejected.

The row emerged as an alleged “friend” of the owners appeared before council decision-makers seeking a licence to sell alcohol from a new shop at 4 Clunie Place.

However, it was argued this was all “a front” arranged by the previously spurned Max Convenience managers Mr Mathisuthan and Mr Sinthujan.

They operate from 6 Clunie Place, and were banned from selling booze last summer.

During a bizarre hearing, councillors were told that this new application was being sought purely so that these businessmen could up sticks from their address two doors down and take over the freshly licensed premises.

The red tape wrangle was brought to light by a postmaster turned detective, who unveiled his shock claims at the crunch meeting.

Claim corner store was ‘using his mate’s name’ to get around licensing laws

The owner of the nearby Mastrick Post Office, a few doors down on Clunie Place, gave an impassioned speech asking for the licence to be refused.

Mr Sanjay protested: “They are not following the proper procedures.

“They had an application rejected in July. The same person is now using their friend’s name to get a provisional alcohol licence.

“They have already began telling customers they are moving to 4 Clunie Place.”

This empty property, a former hairdressers, was listed for sale in December but has since been removed from the market.

The postmaster also alleged that a school teacher had made a complaint to Trading Standards over the sale of alcohol to underage children at the store before, emphasising that there was little chance of the owners being granted a licence.

This claim was echoed by another objector, John Macleod, who said was told Max Convenience would be moving into number 4…

However, council officials were left scratching their heads.

They said they could not find any link between Max Convenience and applicant for the fresh licence Selvaruban Selvarajah.

Max Convenience no stranger to a licence wrangle…

Back in July, the Mastrick store had been refused a licence to sell booze as it emerged the shop had been flogging vapes to underage children.

Trading Standards caught workers selling the age-restricted products to school pupils.

A lawyer representing the Max owners at the time argued that this only happened as the owner’s wife was visiting relatives in Sri Lanka while he was “in hospital with kidney stones”.

Councillors were told the issue of age-restricted sales had been resolved…

But Mr Sanjay argued that such sales were still being made.

Councillors not convinced by Mastrick convenience store plan

Eventually, Mr Selvarajah appeared before the committee.

When the applicant was given the chance to counter the claims, he had little to say.

He argued that he had “nothing to do with the Max store” and that the licence “was for him only”.

Mr Selvarajah is also the owner of a convenience shop in Rosemount.

When he was grilled by councillor Gill Al-Samarai over how he will prevent littering and anti-social behaviour around the unit, his response was short and simple…

“I have friends who can help me out,” he told the meeting.

Councillors rejected the application, with committee convenor Neil Copeland saying he felt it was “not a good one”.

You can view the full decision here.

