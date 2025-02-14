Mastrick corner shop owner accused of ruse in bid to secure booze licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mastrick corner shop owner accused of ruse in bid to secure booze licence

Details of the dispute in Mastrick emerged during a heated Aberdeen City Council licensing meeting.

By Isaac Buchan
Max Convenience and its neighbour were at the centre of the row. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mastrick grocery shop bosses have been accused of plotting a cunning ruse in a bid to secure a booze licence – months after their last try was rejected.

The row emerged as an alleged “friend” of the owners appeared before council decision-makers seeking a licence to sell alcohol from a new shop at 4 Clunie Place.

However, it was argued this was all “a front” arranged by the previously spurned Max Convenience managers Mr Mathisuthan and Mr Sinthujan.

They operate from 6 Clunie Place, and were banned from selling booze last summer.

During a bizarre hearing, councillors were told that this new application was being sought purely so that these businessmen could up sticks from their address two doors down and take over the freshly licensed premises.

The red tape wrangle was brought to light by a postmaster turned detective, who unveiled his shock claims at the crunch meeting.

Claim corner store was ‘using his mate’s name’ to get around licensing laws

The owner of the nearby Mastrick Post Office, a few doors down on Clunie Place, gave an impassioned speech asking for the licence to be refused.

Mr Sanjay spoke at the licensing meeting. Image: Aberdeen City Council webcast

Mr Sanjay protested: “They are not following the proper procedures.

“They had an application rejected in July. The same person is now using their friend’s name to get a provisional alcohol licence.

“They have already began telling customers they are moving to 4 Clunie Place.”

This empty property, a former hairdressers, was listed for sale in December but has since been removed from the market.

The postmaster also alleged that a school teacher had made a complaint to Trading Standards over the sale of alcohol to underage children at the store before, emphasising that there was little chance of the owners being granted a licence.

Max Convenience were alleged to still be selling vapes to kids. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This claim was echoed by another objector, John Macleod, who said was told Max Convenience would be moving into number 4…

However, council officials were left scratching their heads.

They said they could not find any link between Max Convenience and applicant for the fresh licence Selvaruban Selvarajah.

Max Convenience no stranger to a licence wrangle…

Back in July, the Mastrick store had been refused a licence to sell booze as it emerged the shop had been flogging vapes to underage children.

Trading Standards caught workers selling the age-restricted products to school pupils.

Max Convenience were previously dragged over the coals by councillors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A lawyer representing the Max owners at the time argued that this only happened as the owner’s wife was visiting relatives in Sri Lanka while he was “in hospital with kidney stones”.

Councillors were told the issue of age-restricted sales had been resolved…

But Mr Sanjay argued that such sales were still being made.

Councillors not convinced by Mastrick convenience store plan

Eventually, Mr Selvarajah appeared before the committee.

When the applicant was given the chance to counter the claims, he had little to say.

He argued that he had “nothing to do with the Max store” and that the licence “was for him only”.

Mr Selvarajah is also the owner of a convenience shop in Rosemount.

When he was grilled by councillor Gill Al-Samarai over how he will prevent littering and anti-social behaviour around the unit, his response was short and simple…

“I have friends who can help me out,” he told the meeting.

Councillors rejected the application, with committee convenor Neil Copeland saying he felt it was “not a good one”.

You can view the full decision here.

